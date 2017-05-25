Where to Workout in the Hamptons, From Boxing to Paddle Boarding

Wondering where to workout this weekend, once you’re far(ish) from the city? Searching for just one more class before you have to thirst trap?

Of course, there are always the true basics, SoulCycle and Pure Barre, but if you’re looking for a class a bit more interesting than your average spinning scenario, consider a poolside pop-up.

The Surf Lodge

Athleisure brand ALALA, The Surf Lodge and Bari Studio are all popping up together. Alala and Surf Lodge created a capsule collection, exclusively sold there, to wear while you sweat. Bari instructors will teach their signature toning class every Saturday on the deck at 10:30 in the morning (so don’t stay out too late at Surf Lodge the night before). Unfortunately, there are no trampolines involved.

The Fhitting Room

Hopefully, the Fhitting Room isn’t as impossible to get into in Water Mill as it is in Manhattan. Their HIIT fitness class will be in East Hampton all summer, from July 1 until Labor Day weekend. The classes start at 10:15 in the morning every Saturday and are $40–but don’t worry, it comes with a bottle of water. Just head to Truth Training at Summer Kicks.

Montauk mainstay Ruschmeyer’s is relaunching this Memorial Day weekend with plenty of wellness activities. New York Pilate’s founder Heather Andersen is teaching a mat class, and Box + Flow’s unique boxing and yoga combination, perfect to de-stress after a weekend of family activities. The hotel will serve food from the super healthy Indie Fresh and Montauk Juice Factory (no word yet if they’re bringing their unicorn latte) and nails from the new LES hot spot Chillhouse.

Elements Fitness Studio