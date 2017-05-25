Where to Workout in the Hamptons, From Boxing to Paddle Boarding

Wondering where to workout this weekend, once you’re far(ish) from the city? Searching for just one more class before you have to thirst trap?
Of course, there are always the true basics, SoulCycle and Pure Barre, but if you’re looking for a class a bit more interesting than your average spinning scenario, consider a poolside pop-up.
The Surf Lodge
Athleisure brand ALALA, The Surf Lodge and Bari Studio are all popping up together. Alala and Surf Lodge created a capsule collection, exclusively sold there, to wear while you sweat. Bari instructors will teach their signature toning class every Saturday on the deck at 10:30 in the morning (so don’t stay out too late at Surf Lodge the night before). Unfortunately, there are no trampolines involved.
The Fhitting Room
Hopefully, the Fhitting Room isn’t as impossible to get into in Water Mill as it is in Manhattan. Their HIIT fitness class will be in East Hampton all summer, from July 1 until Labor Day weekend. The classes start at 10:15 in the morning every Saturday and are $40–but don’t worry, it comes with a bottle of water. Just head to Truth Training at Summer Kicks.
Box + Flow
Montauk mainstay Ruschmeyer’s is relaunching this Memorial Day weekend with plenty of wellness activities. New York Pilate’s founder Heather Andersen is teaching a mat class, and Box + Flow’s unique boxing and yoga combination, perfect to de-stress after a weekend of family activities. The hotel will serve food from the super healthy Indie Fresh and Montauk Juice Factory (no word yet if they’re bringing their unicorn latte) and nails from the new LES hot spot Chillhouse.
Elements Fitness Studio
The three story tall East Hampton studio is introducing brand new workouts this summer, including an advanced barre class, a newly designed dance cardio class and sculpting exercises. They’ve also opened a new luxury training studio available for private sessions. There’s even a satellite location of Glam & Go for a quick post workout blowout. Elements is collaborating again with the Montauk Beach House to offer poolside workouts and standup paddle board classes, if you want to get outside while on vacation.
The Class by Taryn Toomey
Taryn Toomey’s The Class is popping up at the Lululemon Loft in East Hampton during weekends in June. Lululemon is also offering yoga and Pure Barre, if you want to stick with what you know. The Class is known for being an intensely emotional experience, so prepare to shed a tear or two. Private sessions are also available, if you would rather cry alone.