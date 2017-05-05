Hello, This Deflating Pikachu is Me

Hello, I hope you are having a good Friday. Here in New York City, it is very, very rainy and the sky is dark already. It’s a bit after noon and it looks like twilight.

An hour ago, @paul_haine tweeted out this video of a cluster of Pikachus dancing to “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from the hit musical Hairspray and watching it became a religious experience for me.

This Pikachu dancer's costume started to deflate and it looked like the dancer was urgently bundled off by government security agents. pic.twitter.com/5dLLc1bopd — Paul Haine (@paul_haine) May 5, 2017

Everything about this video is perfect: the shockingly upbeat music, the swaying non-dancing, the way multiple people attack the deflating Pikachu and rush him off stage to disappear him. That Pikachu is gone, probably forever. I have never related to anyone more in my life.

Happy Friday!