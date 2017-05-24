How to Flaunt Wealth on Social Media: 14 Rules From Russia’s Richest Kids

Most of the people who live in Russia are struggling to survive on incredibly modest salaries, and, according to 2016 statistics, almost 20 million Russians are living below the poverty line, earning less than $139 a month. At the same time, Moscow has the third largest number of billionaires globally (a drop from first place in 2013), which means that the country has one of the most severe wealth gaps in the entire world.

Now, granted, America has its own generation of trust fund babies whose antics are well-documented on the Rich Kids of Instagram account.

Thought I ordered the small sushi boat. by mattcrown #rkoi #richkidsofinstagram #neckerisland #branson A post shared by Rich Kids Of Instagram (@richkidsofinstagram) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:33am PST

But, to be honest, their displays of champagne-guzzling and yacht-sunbathing pale in comparison to the extra adventures of The Russian Rich Kids of Instagram, who prefer to indulge in a hitherto unseen level of splendor.

We’ve written about this anonymous account and the controversy behind it before, but given that Russia’s elite are in the news once more, it might be worthwhile to go over some *light* rules for being an insanely privileged Russian teen/young adult.

If your pool doesn’t overlook a greater body of water, then it really doesn’t count.

Be careful when exiting your private jet after a weekend getaway.

После таких выходных нужны ещё выходные😂✈️🇪🇸☠ – by @stepan_mso Next day after holidays be like🤕🛬 #RRK #RichRussianKids #bombardier #challenger A post shared by Rich Russian Kids (@richrussiankids) on May 10, 2016 at 5:43am PDT

But bring pizza and beer on your private jet because, you know, you don’t want to be too out-of-touch.

Когда доставщику сказал адрес взлетной полосы частного терминала😆✈️🇺🇸 Ph by @andrewkovalev ⠀ #RichRussianKids #RRK ⠀ ⠀ A post shared by Rich Russian Kids (@richrussiankids) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Who knew Putin even did selfies?

#RRKexclusive Вечер с самыми близкими друзьями😅🇷🇺👊🏼 – by #MoscowFamilyMember @ddanexx #RRK #RRKmafia #RichRussianKids #kremlin #putin A post shared by Rich Russian Kids (@richrussiankids) on Jan 18, 2016 at 9:47am PST

Если делать селфи, то только с лучшими💪🏼🇷🇺😎👸🏻 – by @violetta_igoshina If to take a selfie then only with the best🇷🇺👍🏼 #RRK #RichRussianKids #putin #russia A post shared by Rich Russian Kids (@richrussiankids) on May 18, 2016 at 10:10am PDT

There’s no such thing as “too many watches” or “too much champagne.”

Sunbathing must be topless.

Что с погодой на родине? Сочувствую😹☀️🏝🛥 – by @anastasiyakot #RRK #RichRussianKids #mauritius #yacht #sun A post shared by Rich Russian Kids (@richrussiankids) on Feb 12, 2016 at 4:38am PST

Swimsuit bottoms must be thongs.

Прекрасное утро😻🍑⛰ – by @ridakashipova w/ @chernova686 #RRK #RichRussianKids #view #thailand #pool A post shared by Rich Russian Kids (@richrussiankids) on Jan 21, 2016 at 1:41am PST

Thigh-high suede boots are a must. Bonus points if they are a crazy color.

Make your boyfriend carry all of the shopping bags because, really, that’s the only reason he’s there.

If your bouquet isn’t 10 times her size, then it’s not really love.

А ведь на такой букет тебе придётся месяц сидеть в офисе😊💐 – by @tynkevich ⠀ #RRK #RichRussianKids ⠀ #flowers #moscow A post shared by Rich Russian Kids (@richrussiankids) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Make sure your yacht’s name is an accurate representation of who you are.

All selfies must be butt selfies.

Пока ты на рынке сторговался за футболку с надписью "Секс-инструктор"😂💸👕 – by @russomorale While you are bargaining at the market for a t-shirt that says "Sex-instructor"🍑🇷🇺 #RM #moscowvip #IMFUCKINMOSCOWVIP #элитка #russomorale A post shared by Rich Russian Kids (@richrussiankids) on Jul 25, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

If you do show your face in a photo, never EVER smile.

Ты готов услышать нет?👸🏼💣😍 – by @alexandraworld2612 #RRK #RichRussianKids #interior #home A post shared by Rich Russian Kids (@richrussiankids) on Jan 28, 2016 at 5:58am PST

Most importantly: there is no such thing as too much gold.