Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘I Love Dick’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Everyone’s still talking about The Handmaid’s Tale and all its dystopian realness — and now they’re drawing and painting about it too.

The Handmaid's Tail #mermay #mermay2017 #handmaidstale #mermaid A post shared by kendra (@kr48) on May 8, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Handmaid's Tale is intense. Had to make this piece! A post shared by •Art by Sean Anderson (@skyscraper48_art) on May 8, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

When you're bored on your overnight shift so you decide to bust out some Elizabeth Moss. #handmaidstale #margaretatwood #sketch #boredaf A post shared by Stephanie Russell (@stephanie.russell.549) on May 8, 2017 at 3:15am PDT

A little Sunday morning vector art drawing of Elizabeth Moss as Offred in "The Handmaid's Tale." #illustration #inkwellstudios #handmaidstale #handmaid #vector #vectorart A post shared by Michael Gelen (@inkwellstudios) on May 7, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Oh, poor Rory Gilmore!

The Animaid’s Tale…

The Dragon Handmaid's Tale you're welcome #kobayashisanchinomaiddragon #dragonmaid #fanart #anime #handmaid #handmaidstale A post shared by Kate Z (@__twolle) on May 7, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

too real………… #handmaidstale A post shared by Zac LeMieux (@zac_lemieux) on May 6, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Watch. Life imitates art? #handmaidstale #women #pregnancy A post shared by ak❤ (@justalilak) on May 6, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Look at this dope tattoo!

Want to be reminded of how terrifying everything is all the time? We recommend the Handmaid merch. Which, incidentally, is often handmade.

Here’s some scary baby cosplay!

Alice has somehow absorbed the zeitgeist and shows off her #handmaidstale costume. #actorskids #actressinthemaking #actuallysheisannafromfrozen #alice A post shared by Janie Brookshire (@brookshirejane) on May 7, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

At least this here nightmare is just a doll.

AB says it's a pilgrim Barbie, but I know a viral marketing campaign when I see one. #handmaidstale #handmaidstaleonhulu #barbie A post shared by kaladams (@kaladams) on May 6, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The beloved USA show Psych is getting its own TV movie come December, and people are, ahem, quite psyched. Good thing there were plenty of gifs available for the celebration.

Psych the movie is happening and I could die rn for being so happy but I won't since then I will miss it. #PSYCHTheMovie pic.twitter.com/Tj6m5ugtQx — Lindsaaaaaay (@lemonlions) May 9, 2017

This isn’t very nice!

#PsychtheMovie is happening and to all my friends who refused to watch the show: pic.twitter.com/1yEyT2itEe — andrea lenoir (@andreaclenoir) May 9, 2017

Okay, this is bit little nicer at least.

#PsychtheMovie @Psych_USA To everything else happening on the night this airs in December 👇 pic.twitter.com/rxwhAI8Ocz — Kat (@katsterevin) May 9, 2017

I Love Dick is the new Jill Soloway show currently streaming on Amazon. The consensus seems to be that it’s weird and great.

I think today is setting a record for the number of times I can text: 👀❤️🍆#ILoveDick #today #Amazon — Dara Resnik (@BadassMomWriter) May 12, 2017

"I refuse to behave. There has to be something to look forward to, otherwise I can't go on living." #Ilovedick — Kelly Quadracci 🖤 (@kellyquad) May 12, 2017

#ilovedick TV IS ART: brilliant, exciting, profound, brave & sexy af. Great writing, acting, directing & soundtrack Perfect! — (((UNINTELLIGIBLE))) (@MargauxWilder) May 13, 2017

#Ilovedick is the best thing to have happenend in 2017 and maybe ever — tylor seift (@grognasse69) May 12, 2017

When the fictional Sylvère Lotringer sums up every relationship in my twenties in one sentence #chriskraus #jillsoloway A post shared by Allison McCarthy (@allison_writes) on May 12, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Before #ilovedick was the title of a book, and a show I binged this weekend, I saw it on the subway, tattooed on a middle-aged woman's leg. — Haneen Arafat Murphy (@haneenvo) May 15, 2017

Folks binged-watched this one like crazy.

A marathon screening of #ilovedick – It's one of the best shows I have ever seen @jillsoloway is a master pic.twitter.com/47fRSZMD2Y — Claire Leona Apps (@ClaireLeonaApps) May 8, 2017

#ILoveDick blew my mind today. Binge watched the whole season. Here we come, guys! Great work @jillsoloway 👏👏👏 — Tracy Ostrewich (@TOstrewich) May 13, 2017

Anyone else on an #ILoveDick marathon? — Christina Shadle (@ChristinaShadle) May 15, 2017

Kathryn Hahn forever!

Goddamned great. #chriskraus #ilovedick #kathrynhahn #sotrue #readit #uniqueness #authenticity #enpowering A post shared by Rachael Tomlinson (@rachaelradish) on May 14, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

This is looking to be an important piece of TV. Soloway does it again!