Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘I Love Dick’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
Everyone’s still talking about The Handmaid’s Tale and all its dystopian realness — and now they’re drawing and painting about it too.
The handmaid's tale
Oh, poor Rory Gilmore!
The Animaid’s Tale…
Look at this dope tattoo!
One of my fave novels, stoked to have done this piece for a fellow literary fan. This fictional story seems to be looming. So many parts of it threaten to become real in the society we live in today. If you haven't started watching A Handmaid's Tale on Hulu, do it now, or read the book. Stay woke, stay aware, don't let fiction become reality.
Want to be reminded of how terrifying everything is all the time? We recommend the Handmaid merch. Which, incidentally, is often handmade.
New batch of bracelets includes this new extra thin size AND they're stamped on the inside with author/title. Bonus: this means they'll be adjustable, unlike the ones lined with book pages.
Excited to send this commission piece off to its new home in the USA!
@handmaidsonhulu is coming to my #Etsy page. Stay tuned…
Here’s some scary baby cosplay!
At least this here nightmare is just a doll.
The beloved USA show Psych is getting its own TV movie come December, and people are, ahem, quite psyched. Good thing there were plenty of gifs available for the celebration.
This isn’t very nice!
Okay, this is bit little nicer at least.
I Love Dick is the new Jill Soloway show currently streaming on Amazon. The consensus seems to be that it’s weird and great.
Folks binged-watched this one like crazy.
Kathryn Hahn forever!
This is looking to be an important piece of TV. Soloway does it again!