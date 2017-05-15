Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘I Love Dick’

By 05/15/17 12:37pm
screen shot 2016 12 02 at 11 19 30 am 1 Social Download: Internet Reacts to The Handmaids Tale and I Love Dick

A shot from The Handmaid’s Tale, out on Hulu. Hulu

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Everyone’s still talking about The Handmaid’s Tale and all its dystopian realness — and now they’re drawing and painting about it too.

The Handmaid's Tail #mermay #mermay2017 #handmaidstale #mermaid

A post shared by kendra (@kr48) on

Handmaid's Tale is intense. Had to make this piece!

A post shared by •Art by Sean Anderson (@skyscraper48_art) on

When you're bored on your overnight shift so you decide to bust out some Elizabeth Moss. #handmaidstale #margaretatwood #sketch #boredaf

A post shared by Stephanie Russell (@stephanie.russell.549) on

Oh, poor Rory Gilmore!

The Animaid’s Tale…

too real………… #handmaidstale

A post shared by Zac LeMieux (@zac_lemieux) on

Watch. Life imitates art? #handmaidstale #women #pregnancy

A post shared by ak❤ (@justalilak) on

Look at this dope tattoo!

Want to be reminded of how terrifying everything is all the time? We recommend the Handmaid merch. Which, incidentally, is often handmade.

Here’s some scary baby cosplay!

At least this here nightmare is just a doll.

The beloved USA show Psych is getting its own TV movie come December, and people are, ahem, quite psyched. Good thing there were plenty of gifs available for the celebration.

This isn’t very nice!

Okay, this is bit little nicer at least.

I Love Dick is the new Jill Soloway show currently streaming on Amazon. The consensus seems to be that it’s weird and great.

When the fictional Sylvère Lotringer sums up every relationship in my twenties in one sentence #chriskraus #jillsoloway

A post shared by Allison McCarthy (@allison_writes) on

Folks binged-watched this one like crazy.

Kathryn Hahn forever!

Goddamned great. #chriskraus #ilovedick #kathrynhahn #sotrue #readit #uniqueness #authenticity #enpowering

A post shared by Rachael Tomlinson (@rachaelradish) on

This is looking to be an important piece of TV. Soloway does it again!

 