Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘American Gods’ and the MTV Movie Awards

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
The adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods is now two episodes deep on Starz. Which is a network we always want to refer to as Ztars.
These gods are super intense, you guys.
He's a little tall for a leprechaun.
Anansi is woke as hell though.
Can we all agree that Peter Stormare is the scariest person on the planet?
Ah, an explanation…
New tagline alert?
The MTV & TV Awards, hosted by a sometimes shirtless Adam Devine, aired Sunday night.
Adam Devine host of MTV Movie Awards 2017
There were some important red carpet moments. Whoa, Cara Delevigne!
Arriving to The 2017 MTV Movies & Tv Awards at the shrine in Los Angeles
Arriving to The 2017 MTV Movies & Tv Awards at the shrine in Los Angeles
Emma Watson won a gender-neutral acting award for her Beauty and the Beast performance. Which, yes, is a complicated sentiment.
Congratulations to Emma Watson, who won Best Actor, for her performance in Beauty & the Beast at the MTV Movie Awards 2017
How about some highlights?
The after party seemed cool. If you’re into after parties.