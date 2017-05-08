Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘American Gods’ and the MTV Movie Awards

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

The adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods is now two episodes deep on Starz. Which is a network we always want to refer to as Ztars.

These gods are super intense, you guys.

Finally watching #americangods #neilgaiman #starz A post shared by Michele Fatturi (@michelefatturi) on May 7, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

New favorite show #americangods A post shared by David Chita (@stevie_b_official) on May 7, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

In love 😍 #madsweeney #americangods #neilgaiman @officialpabloschreiber ♥️ A post shared by Sammie Kate (@sammiethegorgon) on May 7, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

When you're going through one of the worst experiences of your life but your fiancé gets you #fandom #AmericanGods A post shared by Victoria Irwin (@vicsplintersrg) on May 7, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Anansi is woke as hell though.

Some people think Black people eat pork cause Africa is shaped like a pork chop. Ignant stereotyping makes #mrnancy aka #anansi laugh 😂 #americangods A post shared by Orlando Jones (@theorlandojones) on May 7, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

Even if you never watch this show, watch his scene. #AmericanGods #MrNancy #Anansi A post shared by 🐀 AMERICAN GODS 🐀 (@wiltgraham) on May 7, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Can we all agree that Peter Stormare is the scariest person on the planet?

"At Sun rise I get to bash your brains in with my hammer and you will kneel, willingly." #AmericanGods #TheSecretOfSpoons #starz #peterstormare #czernobog A post shared by Courtney (@themoviechick06) on May 7, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

My latest Czernobog drawing, just in time for Secret of the Spoons. On twitter you can find another color version at czernobogs (username). #americangods #czernobog #neilgaiman #art #fanart A post shared by Wednesday (@czernobogs) on May 7, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Just a sketch I did! I might ink this one properly and color it and all that jazz. #americangods #czernobog #czernobogisbestgod #fanart #art A post shared by Wednesday (@czernobogs) on May 7, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Ah, an explanation…

This show is amazing #americangods A post shared by Cj cassano (@damngeena) on May 7, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

New tagline alert?

#americangods #motusvivendi A post shared by Emmanuel THOMAS (@emmanuelthomasjunior) on May 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Me with #americangods #shadowmoon #mrwednesday #madsweeney #wednesday #sweeney #easter A post shared by Nate Beals (@nbealsabub) on May 7, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

The MTV & TV Awards, hosted by a sometimes shirtless Adam Devine, aired Sunday night.

There were some important red carpet moments. Whoa, Cara Delevigne!

@caradelevingne steals the show at #MTVMovieAwards #redcarpet #ellevn #ellevietnam A post shared by ELLE Vietnam (@ellevietnam) on May 7, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Here at #Roxbiry we think @zendaya wins #bestdressed at the #mtvmovieawards 💚 A post shared by ROXBIRY (@roxbiryofficial) on May 7, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

📷|#muva #muvarose #MTVMovieAwards #mtvawards A post shared by MTV AFRICA (@mtvza) on May 7, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Emma Watson won a gender-neutral acting award for her Beauty and the Beast performance. Which, yes, is a complicated sentiment.

Congratulations 🎉 to Emma Watson, who wont Best Actor, for her performance in Beauty & the Beast at the MTV Movie Awards 2017 🎊 @emmawatson @entertainmentweekly #emmawatson#mtv#mtvmovieawards#mtvmovieawards2017#beautyandthebeast#beautyandthebeastmusical#awardshow#movies#films#film#filmnoir#movieworld#entertainment#entertainmentnews#entertainmentweekly#trendingtopic A post shared by The karachite Lifestyle Blog (@thekarachitelifestyleblog) on May 7, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

i'm so proud of this queen. I love this bean so much ahhh #emmawatson pic.twitter.com/ku9rPKUQfd — maria (@carpencer) May 8, 2017

Emma turned in 3 secs from joy of vanity n selfpride into a humble, touched and sincere human been #MTVMovieAwards2017 #emmawatson #speech — Si Lo Piensas Bien (@silopiensasbien) May 8, 2017

How about some highlights?

Emma Watson's reaction and Rebel Wilson as a teapot, this is the best thing ever! #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/fITCJNYcRE” — Walking Dead (@SlytherinShank) May 8, 2017

Congratulations to the cast and crew of "Stranger Things" for winning "Show of the Year" at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/qFwH6O2l76 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2017

Congrats to the cast of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise as they won the MTV Generation Award at the #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/DsO4TWMITy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2017

The after party seemed cool. If you’re into after parties.

Buttons ready…just waiting for Steve…. #ma2 #arkaos #versatube #steveaoki #mtvawards #afterparty @ma_lighting_international @actlighting A post shared by Anthony Wayne "Crash" (@awlightingdesigns) on May 7, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT