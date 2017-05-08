Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘American Gods’ and the MTV Movie Awards

By 05/08/17 10:39am
Social Download: Internet Reacts to American Gods and the MTV Movie Awards

Peter Stormare as Czernobog. Starz

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

The adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods is now two episodes deep on Starz. Which is a network we always want to refer to as Ztars.

These gods are super intense, you guys.

Finally watching #americangods #neilgaiman #starz

New favorite show #americangods

In love 😍 #madsweeney #americangods #neilgaiman @officialpabloschreiber ♥️

When you're going through one of the worst experiences of your life but your fiancé gets you #fandom #AmericanGods

Anansi is woke as hell though.

Even if you never watch this show, watch his scene. #AmericanGods #MrNancy #Anansi

Can we all agree that Peter Stormare is the scariest person on the planet?

Ah, an explanation…

This show is amazing #americangods

New tagline alert?

#americangods #motusvivendi

Me with #americangods #shadowmoon #mrwednesday #madsweeney #wednesday #sweeney #easter

The MTV & TV Awards, hosted by a sometimes shirtless Adam Devine, aired Sunday night.

There were some important red carpet moments. Whoa, Cara Delevigne!

@caradelevingne steals the show at #MTVMovieAwards #redcarpet #ellevn #ellevietnam

Here at #Roxbiry we think @zendaya wins #bestdressed at the #mtvmovieawards 💚

📷|#muva #muvarose #MTVMovieAwards #mtvawards

Emma Watson won a gender-neutral acting award for her Beauty and the Beast performance. Which, yes, is a complicated sentiment.

How about some highlights?

The after party seemed cool. If you’re into after parties.

Tyler Posey with Steve Aoki at #MTVAwards . #tylerposey #teenwolfseason6 #teenwolf #steveaoki

