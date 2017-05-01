Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Fargo’ Season 3

By 05/01/17 2:20pm
A shot from The Handmaid’s Tale, out on Hulu. Hulu

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

This week was all about The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s long-awaited adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.

Three guesses what I've been watching. @handmaidsonhulu #handmaidstale #hulu #illustration #artistsoninstagram #drawing

The overlaps with our current political climate have not gone unnoticed.

I'm going to need more than one bottle of wine to get me through each episode of this show.. #handmaidstale #fuckno

Hey, it’s a Margaret Atwood cameo!

#handmaidstale #authorslap #margaretatwood

It’s been taken to the streets!

I love good dystopian novel turned show turned sidewalk art. #PraiseBe #HandMaidsTale

A silver lining?

Enjoy your new nightmare fuel!

My cat is now Offred of the @handmaidsonhulu. #handmaidstale #offred #blackcat

Meanwhile, the third season of Fargo continues to get love.

THIS IS SO GOOD!! // posted by @aliencatbird #davidthewlis #fargo #thethewlisarmy #vmvarga

A noble effort…

Tried to draw Ray Stussy yesterday @mcgregor_ewan #raystussy #fargo #ewanmcgregor #drawing

Hahaha. This is a great joke.

