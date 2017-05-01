Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Fargo’ Season 3

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
This week was all about The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s long-awaited adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.
~The Handmaid's Tale~ 🌹THE FUTURE IS A FUCKING NIGHTMARE🌹 This show is amazing, I dont know what are you waiting for to watch it. Based on Margaret Atwood dystopian novel. 👌👌👌 . . . #embroidery #handembroidery #embroideryhoop #bordado #broderie #dmcthreads #sewing #handmade #wip #drawing #sketch #handmaidstale #elcuentodelacriada #margaretatwood #dystopian #elisabethmoss #alexisbledel #offred #ofglen #nolitetebastardescarborundorum #blessedbethefruit #thefutureisafuckingnightmare #loveisforbiddenhere #wewillbearnomore #resist
The overlaps with our current political climate have not gone unnoticed.
The Handmaid's Tale is equal parts entrancing and deeply disturbing, just as the inimitable @margaretatwoodofficial intended. Women must constantly demand autonomy over our own bodies — especially when it seems like some of our elected officials look at this book as an instruction manual 🤦🏾♀️🤦🏿♀️🤦🏼♀️
Hey, it’s a Margaret Atwood cameo!
It’s been taken to the streets!
A silver lining?
Enjoy your new nightmare fuel!
Meanwhile, the third season of Fargo continues to get love.
A noble effort…
Hahaha. This is a great joke.
Seriously, where does that music come from?