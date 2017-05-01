Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and ‘Fargo’ Season 3

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

This week was all about The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu’s long-awaited adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.

So glad The #HandmaidsTale did not disappoint! Terrifying, brilliantly acted and shot, and true to the book. So well done. — Carol Wong (@_carolwong) May 1, 2017

#HandmaidsTale is so fucking good.

And heart rending.

And terrifying. — D. English (@CocktailUmbrlla) May 1, 2017

#HandmaidsTale episode three. This is just too real for me rn! pic.twitter.com/POJvZMl8ha — Danny Brooke (@DaRkDaN89) May 1, 2017

tfw you know you're going to have stress dreams about the dystopian patriarchal theocracy, but can't get enough #handmaidstale anyway pic.twitter.com/bFfgSlCZDW — Sara Keats (@keatsara) May 1, 2017

Three guesses what I've been watching. @handmaidsonhulu #handmaidstale #hulu #illustration #artistsoninstagram #drawing A post shared by Philip Longson (@philiplongson) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

The overlaps with our current political climate have not gone unnoticed.

These are the white women who voted for Trump. #handmaidstale — Beth Henderson (@elizabethlehem) May 1, 2017

I'm sure if Donald Trump & his group are watching #handmaidstale they're taking notes to write a "how to" guide. — Larry M. Retzlaff (@Greyseeker) May 1, 2017

Raise your hand if The Handmaid's Tale is giving you combo post-traumatic stress and pre-traumatic stress symptoms. 🙋🏻 #handmaidstale — Caitie Rossman (@caitieclaire) April 30, 2017

Ultra conservative man's dream -> forcibly compliant women to do their bidding #handmaidstale — Cindy (@CodieneC) May 1, 2017

I'm going to need more than one bottle of wine to get me through each episode of this show.. #handmaidstale #fuckno A post shared by Samantha Rongstad-Dowling (@samanthakoda) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

The Handmaid's Tale is equal parts entrancing and deeply disturbing, just as the inimitable @margaretatwoodofficial intended. Women must constantly demand autonomy over our own bodies — especially when it seems like some of our elected officials look at this book as an instruction manual 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ A post shared by Girl Power Supply 🔌 (@girlpowersupply) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Hey, it’s a Margaret Atwood cameo!

#handmaidstale #authorslap #margaretatwood A post shared by Andrew Mowe (@andrewmowe) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

A chilling cameo @MargaretAtwood #HandmaidsTale So far I am impressed with this imagining of your art — WritingMyWrongs (@WritingMyWrongs) May 1, 2017

It’s been taken to the streets!

I love good dystopian novel turned show turned sidewalk art. #PraiseBe #HandMaidsTale A post shared by Kip Conner (@athenssound) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

A silver lining?

The #handmaidstale ladies have it easy. They can swap wardrobes like, all the time. And no-fuss hair, hello!! — John Downs (@downsdispatch) May 1, 2017

TBH thank god i can't Binge #handmaidstale or I'd probably end up in a tailspin anxiety paranoia coma. #sofun — Beth Henderson (@elizabethlehem) May 1, 2017

Enjoy your new nightmare fuel!

My cat is now Offred of the @handmaidsonhulu. #handmaidstale #offred #blackcat A post shared by Ayano (@theogswisher) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Meanwhile, the third season of Fargo continues to get love.

THIS IS SO GOOD!! // posted by @aliencatbird #davidthewlis #fargo #thethewlisarmy #vmvarga A post shared by The Thewlis Army (@thethewlisarmy) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Michael Stuhlbarg is a gift we truly don't deserve. #FargoFX pic.twitter.com/nzQ89kKEfo — Kate Halliwell (@Kate__Halliwell) April 27, 2017

If you're not watching #FargoFX Season 3, just what the heck are you watching? @FargoFX pic.twitter.com/4lFwBPAO51 — High Altitudes (@highaltitudes) April 27, 2017

A noble effort…

Tried to draw Ray Stussy yesterday @mcgregor_ewan #raystussy #fargo #ewanmcgregor #drawing A post shared by Me (@e_dhondt_) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Hahaha. This is a great joke.

Seriously, where does that music come from?

is Noah Hawley's itunes library just full of eastern european folk punk and drum line compilations #FargoFX — sean barry (@thatSeanBarry) April 27, 2017

The closing song to the latest #FargoFX episode is a Gogol Bordello song. Was this show made specifically for me? 😄 — Sean Reilly (@R0B0_B0B0) April 30, 2017

This might be the geekiest tweet I've ever done but did anyone catch the #ff7 tune in #FargoFX season 2 episode 3?? I may be wrong. 🤓 — Negan (@LJrichards11) April 29, 2017