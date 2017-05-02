J.K. Rowling Just Apologized For One of the Most Controversial ‘Harry Potter’ Deaths

Tuesday, J. K. Rowling took to Twitter to issue an apology so controversial she ended the post with “*runs for cover*.”
The Harry Potter author dropped the bomb that she is sorry for killing off Snape.
This isn’t the first time Rowling has taken to Twitter to mourn her characters. For the last two years on May 2, the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, she has apologized for a death—first Fred Weasley and then Professor Lupin. But no apology has been as controversial as this one.
While it’s hard to not have sympathy for the aforementioned characters, Snape turned out to be a bad guy, and many people think he got what was coming to him.
But others love Snape.
While a debate has broken out, Rowling hasn’t engaged as her loyal Potterheads battle. She has, however, issued a disclaimer.