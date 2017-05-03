Piscopo Will Not Run for NJ Governor, Supports Guadagno

Comedian Joe Piscopo on Wednesday ended speculation that he was planning on entering New Jersey’s gubernatorial contest and endorsed Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, a Republican candidate.

Piscopo, a Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential race, was first rumored to be weighing entering the race as a Republican. After failing to file before the primary deadline, there was talk that Piscopo would bypass the primary to enter the race as an independent candidate. According to the Wednesday announcement made during a broadcast of Piscopo’s radio show on AM 970, the final decision not to pursue the governorship came after a meeting the SNL alum had last weekend with Guadagno. Piscopo said that he did not want to divide New Jersey by entering the race as an independent when he and and Guadagno were aligned on what they wanted to bring to the state.

“Friends and mentors who I have immense respect for thought my entering the race as an independent would be divisive and, perhaps, not in the best interests of our friends and neighbors,” Piscopo said. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that I announce here today that I will not be entering the gubernatorial race in New Jersey at this time. But I will be active in future politics and it is with a great deal of personal enthusiasm and with what I believe to be the best interest of all the people of New Jersey that I throw my support to the lieutenant governor and the next governor of New Jersey, Kim Guadagno.”

Guadagno joined Piscopo to thank him for his endorsement. In a race where candidates have struggled with name recognition, an endorsement from Piscopo may help Guadagno boost her public profile. In the June 6 primary, Guadagno’s main competition is Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R-Somerset).

“I know there are a lot of people in this room who are disappointed you are not running for governor,” Guadagno said. “I thank you, Joe Piscopo for endorsing me today. I humbly accept that endorsement and I am proud to be a part of your team to make New Jersey a better place for everybody.”