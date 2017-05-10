Labrosse and Allies Sweep Hackensack Elections

The slate fronted by Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse swept Tuesday’s municipal election, giving the mayor and his allies full control of the city council in the Bergen County seat.

Labrosse, Deputy Mayor Kathleen Canestrino, Councilman Leo Battaglia, Councilman David Sims, and planning board member Stephanie Von Rudenborg all won four-year terms. Labrosse will enter his second term as the highest vote-getter. Von Rudenborg’s election pushes the only candidate not aligned with Labrosse — Councilwoman Deborah Keeling Geddis — off the council.

In the four months leading up to Tuesday’s election, the Labrosse team was engaged in a bitter battle with another slate called Hackensack United for Progress, fronted by school board Vice President Lara Rodriguez. Labrosse’s team regularly accused Hackensack United for Progress of having political ties to the family that controlled Hackensack politics for years, the Zisas. Both the Zisas and Hackensack United for Progress members denied any affiliation but the Zisas did offer their backing for the group as private citizens.

“The citizens of Hackensack spoke loud and clear yesterday that they want to see our city keep moving forward, not go backwards,” Labrosse said in a statement following his team’s win. “I am so thankful to the residents of Hackensack for their support for our entire team and the faith they have shown in our vision for our city’s future. We can’t wait to get to work on continuing our plan to make Hackensack the gem of Bergen County once again.”

There was also a third slate in the mix, Hackensack Strong, fronted by Keeling Geddis, a former Labrosse ally who broke with the mayor and ran her own campaign.

Unofficial election results have Labrosse bringing in significant more votes in the low-turnout election than either Rodriguez or Keeling Geddis. The unofficial results are:

The Labrosse Team:

* Labrosse: 1,828

* Sims: 1,817

* Canestrino: 1,738

* Von Rudenborg: 1,671

* Battaglia: 1,659

Hackensack United for Progress:

*Jason Some: 1,249

* Lara Rodriguez: 1,197

* Michael Williams: 1,161

* Carlos Merino: 1,117

* Rommy Buttafuoco: 1,089

Hackensack Strong:

* Deborah Keeling-Geddis: 1,026

* Richard Cerbo: 816

* Angelica Carfi-Meneses: 801

* David Dungey: 769

* Rafael Del Rosario: 743