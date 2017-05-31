Kendall Jenner Finally Snags a Fitness Contract

officially joining the adidas fam! @adidasoriginals #adidasAmbassador #adidasOriginals A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 31, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Gigi has Reeebok, Bella‘s got Nike and Karlie is with Adidas. It seems that in order to bypass the supermodel threshold in these days of high athleisure, one must have secured the ambassadorship of an athletic label.

As of today, May 31, 2017, Kendall Jenner joins those ranks. Via Instagram, she announced the glorious news. “[O]officially joining the adidas fam!” She exclaimed on social media, alongside a Boomerang of herself, dressed in the brand’s iconic three-stripe tracksuit and a pair of Gazelle sneakers, driving a golf cart.

It does align with her family’s previous ventures, as her brother-in-law Kanye West works with the Adidas brand on his Yeezy collections. Though it also brings Kendall in direct competition with her sister, Kylie, who is currently the face of Puma.

Kendall’s partnership with the athletic brand seems to be aligned with Adidas Original, the portion of the brand that houses most of the vintage and heritage styles, including Stan Smiths, Superstars and, of course, that aforementioned tracksuit. She has been snapped by the paparazzi time and time again in the brand’s comfy leather sneakers, so this partnership isn’t all that unexpected.

The model has already received a warm welcome to the #Adidasfamily, with Kloss already posting a congratulatory selfie and Adidas Originals sending her a blue heart via Twitter. Hopefully her forthcoming campaigns with Adidas won’t be as inflammatory as those she made with Pepsi…