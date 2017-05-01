The Best Celebrity Throwback Photos From the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is the ultimate excuse for men to tie their best seersucker bowtie (which usually collects dust in the back of closets everywhere) and for women to bust out the straw hat they haven’t worn since spring break in college. For celebrities, the Derby has been a way for them to wear their most on-trend outfits over the years.
In 2010, Pete Wentz and his wife at the time, Ashlee Simpson, donned their own unique caps (his was a pageboy) and went with a retro twist. Country star Miranda Lambert has attended year after year in high school Homecoming-approved, cupcake shaped dresses. And even Paris Hilton showed up in 2009 with her boyfriend at the time, a reality television star from The Hills, wearing wildly inappropriate black lace.
Scroll through for pictures of everyone from Jessica Simpson to Queen Elizabeth in their Southern finery.