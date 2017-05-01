The Best Celebrity Throwback Photos From the Kentucky Derby

See everyone from Jessica Simpson to Queen Elizabeth in their Southern finery

By 05/01/17 8:00am
Perfectly pop punk Pete Wentz with his wife at the time, Ashlee Simpson, in 2010.
Josh Henderson, now the star of E!'s The Arrangement about a Tom Cruz and Katie Holmes inspired couple, at the Derby in 2015.
Real Housewive Bethenny Frankel at the Kentucky Derby in 2009 wearing a pantsuit and holding a lollipop as an accessory.
In 2013, Lauren wore an all beige ensemble to celebrate during a Moët party.
Country star Miranda Lambert has had many interesting derby looks over the years, including this red dress, complete with a bow on top, in 2014.
Lambert channeling her inner cupcake in 2013.
Unfortunately, there have been no Beyoncé sightings.
Even Queen Elizabeth II has gotten in on the Derby action, which is perfect because she has an ideal hat collection. She attended in 2007.
Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland in her garden party finest.
Doug Reinhardt, of The Hills fame attended with Paris Hilton, who did not dress for the occasion, in 2009.
Kate Upton was perfectly attired for the occasion in a PTA mom-approved dress and beach hat.
Figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir were definitely not boring in 2014 in serious hats, worthy of the Queen. attend 140th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Jessica Simpson proved that the real her is a Southern girl with husband at the time Nick Lachey way back in 2004.
The Kentucky Derby is the ultimate excuse for men to tie their best seersucker bowtie (which usually collects dust in the back of closets everywhere) and for women to bust out the straw hat they haven’t worn since spring break in college. For celebrities, the Derby has been a way for them to wear their most on-trend outfits over the years.

In 2010, Pete Wentz and his wife at the time, Ashlee Simpson, donned their own unique caps (his was a pageboy) and went with a retro twist. Country star Miranda Lambert has attended year after year in high school Homecoming-approved, cupcake shaped dresses. And even Paris Hilton showed up in 2009 with her boyfriend at the time, a reality television star from The Hills, wearing wildly inappropriate black lace.

Scroll through for pictures of everyone from Jessica Simpson to Queen Elizabeth in their Southern finery.

