The Best Instagrams This Week: Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian

Plus Bella Thorne's snap for Gregg Sulkin's birthday, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's anniversary, Jennifer Lopez's #mcm and more

By 05/31/17 8:00am
Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Scroll down for the top celeb Instagram posts the week, including Bella Hadid‘s Bulgari campaign, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner‘s Cannes yacht photoshoot, Justin Bieber’s ode to himself, Kim Kardashian‘s anniversary post for Kanye West and Rob Kardashian‘s snap of his daughter,
Dream. There’s also Jenner Lopez‘s #mcm for A-Rod, Nina Dobrev‘s New York photoshoot, Bella Thorne‘s birthday Instagram for her ex Gregg Sulkin and Britney Spears‘ red moment. 

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are very Instagram official, and now they’re at #MCM status.

My #MCM 💗

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Kendall Jenner 

Kendall Jenner took millennial pink to a new level with this snap of the model wearing a pink bikini, atop a pink flamingo on a yacht in Cannes.

🌸

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kim Kardashian 

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet post in honor of her third wedding anniversary with Kanye West.

3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Justin Bieber 

And here’s Justin Bieber kindly sharing a five-photo Instagram collage of himself shirtless walking the streets of New York City.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Nina Dobrev

Elsewhere in New York, former Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev was at a photoshoot at the Viceroy.

📸

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Bella Thorne

There’s no love lost between Bella Thorne, Cannes and her 11-day relationship with Scott Disick, but she’s still pals with her ex Gregg Sulkin, if her birthday Instagram for him is any indication.

Kourtney Kardashian

But Kourtney Kardashian had a fantastic time in Cannes, especially with her little sister Kendall aboard that yacht.

night life ✨

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Bella Hadid

Somewhere in between the Film Festival and Monaco Grand Prix, Bella Hadid stopped in Rome for the launch of her perfume campaign for Bulgari.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears posed in a red dress on her balcony.

❤️

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian uploaded an adorable photo of his daughter, Dream.

Hey pretty girl 😍

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

