The Best Instagrams This Week: Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kourtney Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are very Instagram official, and now they’re at #MCM status.

My #MCM 💗 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 22, 2017 at 11:45pm PDT

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner took millennial pink to a new level with this snap of the model wearing a pink bikini, atop a pink flamingo on a yacht in Cannes.

🌸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 24, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet post in honor of her third wedding anniversary with Kanye West.

3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Justin Bieber

And here’s Justin Bieber kindly sharing a five-photo Instagram collage of himself shirtless walking the streets of New York City.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 23, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Nina Dobrev

Elsewhere in New York, former Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev was at a photoshoot at the Viceroy.

📸 A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on May 23, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Bella Thorne

There’s no love lost between Bella Thorne, Cannes and her 11-day relationship with Scott Disick, but she’s still pals with her ex Gregg Sulkin, if her birthday Instagram for him is any indication.

Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!! A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 29, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian

But Kourtney Kardashian had a fantastic time in Cannes, especially with her little sister Kendall aboard that yacht.

night life ✨ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 24, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Bella Hadid

Somewhere in between the Film Festival and Monaco Grand Prix, Bella Hadid stopped in Rome for the launch of her perfume campaign for Bulgari.

@bulgariofficial Press day for my new "Goldea: The Roman Night" Perfume Campaign launch tonight! #GoldeaRomanNight A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 24, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Britney Spears

Britney Spears posed in a red dress on her balcony.

❤️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 24, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian uploaded an adorable photo of his daughter, Dream.

Hey pretty girl 😍 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on May 25, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

