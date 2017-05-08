Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Reached a Relationship Milestone

The cool girl couple is reportedly shacking up together

By 05/08/17 8:30am
gettyimages 650663644 Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Reached a Relationship Milestone

Kristen Stewart. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Moving in together is one of the biggest steps for any couple—just look to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s basically the next thing to do after attending Coachella together and posting a few coordinating couple photos…perhaps The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are next.

It seems that Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are now at the shacking up point in their relationship, as Harper’s Bazaar reports that the low-key pair have moved in together, to Stewart’s Los Angeles home.

screen shot 2017 05 05 at 3 46 30 pm Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Reached a Relationship Milestone

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are at a major relationship step. Voguestewart/Instagram

Maxwell is apparently keeping her apartment on the East Coast—the Victoria’s Secret model has a place in New York. Of course, the busy couple is often traveling, so this is for when they’re actually in the same place.

Which, it turns out, is Stewart’s four-bedroom Los Feliz abode, according to Us Weekly. Not that they don’t make sure to see each other while working—Maxwell just visited Stewart in New Orleans, where the former Twilight star is filming Underwater.

gettyimages 678117468 Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Reached a Relationship Milestone

Stella Maxwell looked gorgeous at the Met Gala last week. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post

All in all, it seems like things are going in a far better direction for Stewart and Maxwell than Stewart’s ill-fated move-in with ex Robert Pattinson…who could forget those now infamous photos of him dramatically moving his things out of her home in his pick up truck?