Lauren Conrad’s House Is Obviously an IRL Pinterest Board

The home has been on the market for less than six months.

Lauren Conrad and William Tell already found a buyer for their very Instagrammable Santa Barbara home - scroll through to peek inside at the picture-ready details.











Former reality star Lauren Conrad has come a long way since her days on Laguna Beach and The Hills. Aside from that black mascara tear for which we strongly feel she will be remembered for, Conrad is also a fashion designer and a best-selling author, in addition to her rather successful foray into real estate.

Conrad has quite the property portfolio, according to Variety, including two homes in Laguna Beach as well as a now-sold duplex penthouse in Beverly Hills and a six-bedroom Brentwood abode. Now, she’s already found a buyer for the Pacific Palisades home she listed for sale less than six months ago.

The 5,871-square-foot home is in contract at its $4.995 million listing price, though it’s not yet clear precisely how much the buyers are doling out for the five-bedroom, 5.5-bath abode, nor the identity of the new owners.

Conrad, who is now married to musician William Tell and currently expecting her first child, bought the Spanish-style Santa Barbara home for $4.4 million a tad over two years ago; it’s located in the guard gated Enclave area. The two-story home encompasses almost 1.5 acres, and is “flawlessly remodeled,” according to the listing.

Conrad gave a tour of the home post-remodel in My Domaine last October, in which she shows off the peak Pinterest-board nature of her home. She entirely redid the kitchen upon moving in, “adding white subway tile, and installing Mystery White marble countertops.”

“Mystery White is much more stain-resistant stone than Carrera, and I’m a hurricane in the kitchen, so it’s a must,” Conrad told My Domaine.

Aside from that crucial Mystery White, the home also has white panel floors, wood beamed ceilings, a separate dining room and a family room with French doors. Outside, there are two separate patio areas, as well as a built-in barbecue, pool and spa with a waterfall, plus an outdoor fireplace and a three-car garage.

As for where Conrad and Tell plan on going after this, surely they can add that Mystery White in. Maybe they’re busy perusing Pinterest for nursery ideas.