This Might Be the Preppiest Vacation Destination Ever

Searching for a place where you can wear your preppiest, most pastel ensembles, without venturing to Martha’s Vineyard or Palm Beach? Consider Rhode Island for your next weekend getaway.

The Watch Hill Inn recently created a Lilly Pulitzer suite, set to rival Eloise’s Plaza digs when it comes to covering every square inch with pink. Everything in the suite is perfectly preppy, from hand-painted canvases by the brand’s print designers (just like the ones in the stores and on Snapchat) to custom printed bedding, bath and bar accessories. They even have the $3,000 bar cart.