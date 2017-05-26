Lindsay Lohan, the Hot Felon and David Beckham Were at the amfAR Gala































Surely the most viewed picture from last night’s incredible amfAR Gala in Cannes was one of Bella Hadid‘s nearly nude dress. Custom designed by Ralph & Russo, with what looked like a zillion crystals, it was truly a sight to behold.

However, seeing this model of the moment step out in a racy red carpet getup is hardly a rare occurrence. What is truly scarce in the year 2017 is the image of Lindsay Lohan, vamping it up for the cameras in a glamorous up-do, a string of pearls and classic red lip. That is a truly a newsworthy moment from this former A-list celebrity, who is reportedly working on a TV series about Russian oligarchs. She has plans to act and co-direct the project, so perhaps we will see much more of Lohan this year.

She wasn’t the only unexpected guest at the tony affair, held at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Jeremy Meeks, aka the Hot Felon, made a revealing appearance, opting not to button his black shirt at all. Which is, apparently, what one does when you’re that attractive and have abs that are incredibly chiseled. David Beckham was on hand, as well as Christoph Waltz, Adrien Brody, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicki Minaj, Paris Hilton, Uma Thurman, Will Smith, Diane Kruger, Nicole Kidman and basically every model who is relevant.

The 24th annual event raised $20 million for AIDs research, so all those celeb appearances were for a very good cause. Once again, CR Fashion Book‘s Carine Roitfeld was responsible for curating the fashion show, which this year had a theme of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Each of the 30 haute looks from the runway were auctioned off, raising a whopping 3 million euros for the good cause.

