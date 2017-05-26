Lindsay Lohan, the Hot Felon and David Beckham Were at the amfAR Gala

This might have been the event of the year.

By 05/26/17 11:48am
Lindsay Lohan.
Getty Images
Bella Hadid.
Getty Images
Hailey Clauson.
Getty Images
Carine Roitfeld.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Cleveland.
Getty Images
Will Smith.
Getty Images
Doutzen Kroes in Boss.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vanessa Moody.
Getty Images
Jean-Paul Gaultier and Coco Rocha.
Getty Images
Irina Shayk in Prada.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Izabel Goulart.
Getty Images
Helena Gatsby.
Getty Images
Barbara Palvin in Prada.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Georgia Fowler.
Getty Images
Joan Smalls.
Getty Images
A$AP Rocky in Gucci.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hannah Ferguson.
Getty Images
Cindy Bruna.
Getty Images
Natasha Poly.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shanina Shaik.
Getty Images
Jeremy Meeks.
Getty Images
Hanne Gaby Odiele in Sies Marjan.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka.
Getty Images
Olivier Rousteing and Alexina Graham.
Getty Images
Anja Rubik.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lara Stone in Chanel.
Getty Images
Daria Strokous in Prada.
Getty Images
Jessica Chastain in Prada.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Daphne Groeneveld in Prada.
Getty Images
David Beckham.
Getty Images
Uma Thurman.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rita Ora.
Getty Images
Andreja Pejic.
Getty Images
Petra Nemcova.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elsa Hosk.
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin.
Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova.
Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Winnie Harlow.
Getty Images
Diane Kruger in Alexander McQueen.
Camila Morrone in Ralph & Russo.
Getty Images
Slideshow | List
- / 40

Surely the most viewed picture from last night’s incredible amfAR Gala in Cannes was one of Bella Hadid‘s nearly nude dress. Custom designed by Ralph & Russo, with what looked like a zillion crystals, it was truly a sight to behold.

However, seeing this model of the moment step out in a racy red carpet getup is hardly a rare occurrence. What is truly scarce in the year 2017 is the image of Lindsay Lohan, vamping it up for the cameras in a glamorous up-do, a string of pearls and classic red lip. That is a truly a newsworthy moment from this former A-list celebrity, who is reportedly working on a TV series about Russian oligarchs. She has plans to act and co-direct the project, so perhaps we will see much more of Lohan this year.

She wasn’t the only unexpected guest at the tony affair, held at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Jeremy Meeks, aka the Hot Felon, made a revealing appearance, opting not to button his black shirt at all. Which is, apparently, what one does when you’re that attractive and have abs that are incredibly chiseled. David Beckham was on hand, as well as Christoph Waltz, Adrien Brody, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicki Minaj, Paris Hilton, Uma Thurman, Will Smith, Diane Kruger, Nicole Kidman and basically every model who is relevant.

The 24th annual event raised $20 million for AIDs research, so all those celeb appearances were for a very good cause. Once again, CR Fashion Book‘s Carine Roitfeld was responsible for curating the fashion show, which this year had a theme of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Each of the 30 haute looks from the runway were auctioned off, raising a whopping 3 million euros for the good cause.

Click through to see all the black tie looks from this charitable and very fancy affair.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page