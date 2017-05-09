Live Blog: Democrats and Republicans Debate for NJ Governorship

6:35 p.m.: Ciattarelli and Guadagno Trade Blows

The Republican debate between Guadagno and Ciattarelli kicked off with the assemblyman taking a jab at Guadagno and reminding viewers of her connection to her unpopular boss, Gov. Chris Christie. He said the state is “on the brink” and criticized the 11 credit downgrades the state has faced during Christie’s administration.

“Kim Guadagno and the Christie administration had seven-plus years to fix New Jersey; they just haven’t been able to get it done,” he said.

By contrast, Guadagno’s opening statement did not go after the assemblyman’s record. Instead, she called herself a job creator and took credit for the creation of 300,000 jobs in New Jersey since Christie took office at the tail-end of the Great Recession. She also alluded to the property tax circuit breaker she proposed that would cap the portion of the bill each household pays toward schools, something that would provide significant tax relief of up to $3,000 and create a substantial budget hole of $1.5 billion a year if enacted. Guadagno again repeated claims that she could find the money to fund the program through a plan to “audit Trenton.”

“I’m running for governor because we need to cut property taxes in New Jersey so people can afford to live here,” she said.

— Alyana Alfaro

6:09 p.m.: The Latest Polling

A Quinnipiac University poll released last week found that the majority of New Jersey voters — 52 percent of Democrats and 51 percent of Republicans — still don’t have a favorite candidate in the gubernatorial primaries, raising the stakes for these debates. Among Democrats who do have an opinion, Murphy is in the lead with 26 percent of the vote, with the other candidates all pulling in less than 10 percent. Among Republicans, Guadagno has 23 percent while Ciattarelli has 12 percent.

Tonight’s debate might help the candidates gain some visibility, especially since 57 percent of voters questioned in the poll said they didn’t know enough about either Murphy or Guadagno to have an opinion on them

–– Alyana Alfaro

6:02 p.m.: Handicapping the Debates with Ben Dworkin and Matt Hale

Experts say the debates will be a key test for the front-runners — Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Kim Guadagno — who must be careful to avoid any gaffes or missteps as they introduce themselves to the larger public. Despite an early lead in the polls, Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive, is still unknown to most voters and will likely have to defend from attacks about his background in high finance. Guadagno, meanwhile, has seen her lead in the polls narrow as Ciattarelli has gained some momentum. Her task is to avoid unforced errors and deflect Ciattarelli’s attacks. At the same time, the debate will be a chance for Ciattarelli to make a splash and grab more attention for his candidacy.

— JT Aregood

6 p.m.: Game On

The race to replace Gov. Chris Christie kicks into high gear tonight, with the first official gubernatorial primary debates at Stockton University.

Two Republicans — Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli — will be taking the stage first, at 6:30 p.m., laying out their ideas and probably trading a few jabs after a tense couple of months sniping at each other from afar.

Then, four Democrats — former U.S. Treasury undersecretary Jim Johnson, former U.S. ambassador Phil Murphy, state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Assemblyman John Wisniewski — will be duking it out and debating who is more progressive and more of an outsider.

The primaries are scheduled for June 6.

Follow along for live coverage from Observer’s Salvador Rizzo, Alyana Alfaro and JT Aregood.

— Salvador Rizzo