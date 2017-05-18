Live Blog: Last Republican Debate in NJ Governor’s Race

7:25 p.m.: Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno will debate one last time before the Republican gubernatorial primary on June 6. The two traded some sharp attacks at their first encounter last week at Stockton University. And after weeks of escalating attacks through the press and campaign ads, tonight’s debate is likely to be at least as tense.

Follow this live blog for real-time coverage and background from Observer’s Alyana Alfaro and Salvador Rizzo. The big show, hosted by NJTV and NJ Spotlight, starts at 8 p.m. and you can watch NJTV’s live stream here.

— Salvador Rizzo