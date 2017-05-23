Human Piece of Garbage Posts Worst Possible Take on the Manchester Terror Attack

Twenty-two people (including an eight-year-old girl) were killed in a terrorist bombing last night at Manchester Arena in England following an Ariana Grande concert—ISIS has claimed responsibility, and a suspect has been arrested. Social media has been filled with messages of support for the victims and frantic pleas to help find those missing.

And then there was David Leavitt.

The freelance writer for outlets like CBS, AXS and Yahoo was widely criticized for posting these tweets when the attack news broke:

Honestly, for over a year I thought an Ariana Grande was something you ordered at Starbucks. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 22, 2017

Too soon? — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

While the initial tweet has been deleted, the latter two are still up.

Leavitt dug himself an even deeper hole when he tried to apologize, and then asked the haters to donate to charity:

Sorry 4 offending. Didn't realize the magnitude of the tragedy. I always make stupid jokes about whatevers trending. Condolences 2 families — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

Imagine if everyone who cursed at me donated a nickel to charity? https://t.co/28rFFSVx7y — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

Wow you guys broke the Red Cross website! You can call your donations in at 1-800-RED-CROSS pic.twitter.com/Enr17lKl8V — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

@David_Leavitt Imagine if terrible men knew when to shut the fuck up. — Chrissa Hardy (@chrissahardy) May 23, 2017

Leavitt’s latest tactic is to feel sorry for himself, which unsurprisingly is not going over well:

And now I have a small insight of what Donald Trump must deal with on a regular basis #ImpeachTrump — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 23, 2017

@David_Leavitt i hope your punch dodging skills are just as shitty as your future in journalism. — dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) May 23, 2017

Several outlets which Leavitt has written for are now attempting to distance themselves from him:

All of the stories Leavitt wrote for a CBS Boston affiliate have been deleted from its site—the link to his author page now redirects to the CBS homepage.

Yahoo did not respond to an Observer request for comment on Leavitt’s employment status. Leavitt also did not respond to a request for comment.