17 Examples of Mansplaining So Cringeworthy Your Jaw Will Drop

After a recent thread in a feminist group caught the eye of women’s studies Ph.D student Nicole Froio, she asked her Twitter followers to share the most obvious things that have ever been mansplained to them. Of course they delivered with anecdotes that are out of this world.
This sounds like the beginning of a viral story, but Froio’s post was retweeted just over 100 times. Yet she had hundreds of replies from women sharing their tales, which shows you don’t have to siren too far to find women with stories of misogyny and sexism.
The cringeworthy accounts of mansplaing spanned many topics from the women’s own cultures to their jobs and areas of exepertise. A shocking number of women had men explain their own bodies to them.
Here are some examples:
Froio quickly noticed that a lot of this mansplaining had to do with women’s bodies.
But these types of responses didn’t stop at four.