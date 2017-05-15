Mark Cuban Is Finally a Meme—Here Are 9 of the Funniest

'And for that reason, I'm out'

By 05/15/17 7:00am
Instagram/thirstyspice
Instagram/craft_beer_memes
Instagram/somanymills
Instagram/drgrayfang
Advertisement
Advertisement
Instagram/thirstyspice
Instagram/hiphopfinatix
Instagram/hollywood_tha_god
Advertisement
Advertisement
Instagram/sopranosgram
Instagram/drgrayfang
Slideshow | List
- / 9

Sean Spicer is a meme, Beyoncé is a meme and even Mark Zuckerberg’s dog is a meme. It was only a matter of time until outspoken billionaire investor Mark Cuban became one too.

Recently, that’s finally happened. The meme channels the classic catchphrase from the show Shark Tank, on which Cuban and his fellow sharks eliminate themselves from a pitch round with a simple, “And for that reason, I’m out.”

The meme matches this to text about situations people don’t at all want to be in. Some of them put a twist on it, changing “I’m out” to “blacked out” for jokes about overindulgence.

Flip through the slides above to see the Mark Cuban meme that’s been making the rounds on Instagram.

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page