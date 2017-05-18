17 Hilarious Memes About Men’s Rompers That Will Make You Laugh Then Cry

'After sex and she just throws your romper over to you and says 'your Uber here''

By 05/18/17 12:15pm
The fashion trend of summer 2017?
Kickstarter
Instagram/memez4dayz
Instagram/issa____savage
Instagram/memez4dayz
Instagram/dungstar
Instagram/hairsthetic_physique
Instagram/briellemajor
Instagram/issa____savage
Instagram/spaghettiballz
Instagram/i_am_nittyg
Instagram/issa____savage
Instagram/spaghettiballz
Instagram/latenightwork
Twitter/MrPoonSoaker
Instagram/spaghettiballz
Instagram/theindustryonblast
Instagram/spaghettiballz
Instagram/tami_twinkle
Men’s rompers, brompers, rompers for dudes and the proper name, RompHim—surely you’ve seen one or more of these new fashion terms floating around.

A trend of rompers for guys exploded recently after a Kickstarter campaign for the new garment reached viral popularity. More than $230,000 has been pledged in pre-orders for RompHims so far, so it looks like men’s rompers aren’t a joke for summer 2017.

Despite the fact that these have been selling like crazy, they’re still the internet’s biggest joke of the week. And to be honest, we don’t even know what to make of this trend. So here are some memes that will help you sort through your conflicted feelings about dudes wearing rompers.

Flip through the slides above.

