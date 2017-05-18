17 Hilarious Memes About Men’s Rompers That Will Make You Laugh Then Cry















Men’s rompers, brompers, rompers for dudes and the proper name, RompHim—surely you’ve seen one or more of these new fashion terms floating around.

A trend of rompers for guys exploded recently after a Kickstarter campaign for the new garment reached viral popularity. More than $230,000 has been pledged in pre-orders for RompHims so far, so it looks like men’s rompers aren’t a joke for summer 2017.

Despite the fact that these have been selling like crazy, they’re still the internet’s biggest joke of the week. And to be honest, we don’t even know what to make of this trend. So here are some memes that will help you sort through your conflicted feelings about dudes wearing rompers.

Flip through the slides above.