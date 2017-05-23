Menendez: Manchester Shows ‘Incredible Challenge’ of Fighting Terror

At an unrelated news conference Tuesday, U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker highlighted Monday night’s terror attack in Manchester, England, voicing support for the victims.

“We cannot give up and we cannot ultimately lower our guard,” Menendez said, describing a continuing string of terrorist attacks worldwide. A bombing at an Ariana Grande concert killed 22, including several young girls, and wounded 59 others. It was the 12th major terrorist strike in Europe since 2015, according to the New York Times.

Booker and Menendez, both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said people across the world need to remain on the lookout for possible terrorist activity. Menendez said the challenge grows more difficult as the attacks continue.

“We have the challenging of fighting an ideology where dying, in the views of those individuals who are dying, is actually more glorifying than trying to live,” he said. “That is against everything we know in human nature. We also have the challenge that we have to get it right 100 percent of the time. The terrorists only have to get lucky once to instill the terror that they do with acts like in Manchester.”

Speaking in Spanish, Booker agreed with Menendez told reporters that he was thinking of terror victims both in Manchester and worldwide. He said that citizens and elected officials alike have a responsibility to fight against extremist ideology and push for peace.