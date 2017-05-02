The 20 Best Outfits From the Met Gala After Parties

















As celebrities ascended the Met steps last night, all eyes were glued to the designer creations each wore—or at least to the Instagram feeds that were filled with Met Gala 2017 photos galore. Some heeded this year’s theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between,” more than others (hello, Katy Perry!), but all came dressed to impress. Or they were nearly nude.

Of course, after the actual Met Gala ends, all the after parties begin, with many an outfit change as revelers flocked to the official post-Met Gala bash at Boom Boom Room, hosted by Katy Perry, and to Rihanna’s private party at 1 Oak. Sure, some attendees kept their formal frocks on, including Dakota Johnson in Gucci and Allison Williams in Diane von Furstenberg, while Karlie Kloss stuck with her short Carolina Herrera jacket.

Lily Aldridge made an outfit change but kept her thigh-high, bright red Balenciaga boots on, while Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid both continued with their nude vibes in equally barely-there outfits, while Joan Smalls took a page out of Jenner’s (well, Paris Hilton’s) 21st birthday style. Click through the slideshow above to see the post-Met Gala outfits worn to last night’s after parties.