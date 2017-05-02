The 20 Best Outfits From the Met Gala After Parties

From nearly naked Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner vibes to Lily Aldridge and Emily Ratajkowski's thigh high boots

By 05/02/17 5:04pm
Emily Ratakjowski went for thigh high boots.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan
Taylor Hill.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan
Lily Aldridge kept her eye catching Balenciaga boots on.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan
Ophelie Guillermand.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are always couple goals.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan
Kendall Jenner, still very naked.
Instagram
A glimpse of Kate Hudson's red outfit.
Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan
Adriana Lima.
Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan
Zendaya.
Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan
Bella Hadid kept up the naked vibes.
Twitter/Hadid News
Jennifer Lopez made her red carpet debut with A Rod.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan
Leslie Mann.
Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan
Courtney Love.
Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan
And here we have Katy Perry.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Allison Williams.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Sofia Richie.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss kept her Met Gala ensemble on.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
As did Dakota Johnson.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Elle Fanning.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls.
Twitter/Hadid News
As celebrities ascended the Met steps last night, all eyes were glued to the designer creations each wore—or at least to the Instagram feeds that were filled with Met Gala 2017 photos galore. Some heeded this year’s theme, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between,” more than others (hello, Katy Perry!), but all came dressed to impress. Or they were nearly nude.

Of course, after the actual Met Gala ends, all the after parties begin, with many an outfit change as revelers flocked to the official post-Met Gala bash at Boom Boom Room, hosted by Katy Perry, and to Rihanna’s private party at 1 Oak. Sure, some attendees kept their formal frocks on, including Dakota Johnson in Gucci and Allison Williams in Diane von Furstenberg, while Karlie Kloss stuck with her short Carolina Herrera jacket.

Lily Aldridge made an outfit change but kept her thigh-high, bright red Balenciaga boots on, while Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid both continued with their nude vibes in equally barely-there outfits, while Joan Smalls took a page out of Jenner’s (well, Paris Hilton’s) 21st birthday style. Click through the slideshow above to see the post-Met Gala outfits worn to last night’s after parties.

