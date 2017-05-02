The Met Gala’s Best Instagrams: Bella Hadid, the Weeknd and Kylie Jenner



















For those not lucky enough to actually be at the Met Gala last night, Instagram feeds will simply have to do. Luckily, celebrities brought their social media A-game last night, and we’re rounded up the best posts of the night, including the red carpet couple debuts of Selena Gomez and the Weeknd, as well as Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod. Oh, and of course there’s the Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid, killing it in an epic Alexander Wang bodysuit. Click through to see the best celeb ‘grams from last night’s fashionable fête.

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.