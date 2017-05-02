For those not lucky enough to actually be at the Met Gala last night, Instagram feeds will simply have to do. Luckily, celebrities brought their social media A-game last night, and we’re rounded up the best posts of the night, including the red carpet couple debuts of Selena Gomez and the Weeknd, as well as Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod. Oh, and of course there’s the Weeknd’s ex Bella Hadid, killing it in an epic Alexander Wang bodysuit. Click through to see the best celeb ‘grams from last night’s fashionable fête.
The Met Gala’s Best Instagrams: Bella Hadid, the Weeknd and Kylie Jenner
All the best Instagrams from the most fashionable night of them all, including Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian
While Kendall Jenner also went for a nearly nude outfit with this La Perla frock.
Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Selena Gomez shared a candid snap of her and the Weeknd's red carpet debut.
Selena Gomez/Instagram
While her new boyfriend went for a more posed post.
The Weeknd/Instagram
Not to be outdone by her ex or his new girlfriend, Bella Hadid slayed in an Alexander Wang catsuit.
Bella Hadid/Instagram
Advertisement
Kylie Jenner's "annual bathroom selfie" is #squadgoals.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
A very simple look for Kim Kardashian this year.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Nicki Minaj being the best third wheel with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
Nicki Minaj/Instagram
Advertisement
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are perfect as always, even pre-red carpet.
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Seriously, all these couple photos are amazing, especially when it's from Gisele and Tom Brady.
Gisele/Instagram
Miranda Kerr pre-gala in her dreamy Oscar de la Renta frock.
Miranda Kerr/Instagram
Advertisement
Hailey Baldwin looked like an actual princess.
Hailey Baldwin/Instagram
Alex Rodriguez shared this super cute couple photo with J Lo.
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Though of course Jennifer Lopez made sure to get a full body shot in of her epic gown.
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
Advertisement
Zendaya wore D&G.
Zendaya/Instagram
Mindy Kaling's caption? "Completely illegal selfie of me and my talented little cousin @hasanminhaj at the #metgala."
Mindy Kaling/Instagram
Lily Collins went for ballerina vibes in the bathtub.
Lily Collins/Instagram
Advertisement
Here we have Joe Jonas...
Joe Jonas/Instagram
And then we have Nick Jonas.
Nick Jonas/Instagram
Even Madonna gets photobombed sometimes.
Madonna/Instagram
Advertisement
Kate Hudson being amazing.
Kate Hudson/Instagram
A "candid" Katie Holmes, pre-gala.
Katie Holmes/Instagram
Amy Schumer in an off the shoulder Zac Posen.
Amy Schumer/Instagram