Pianos, Hats & Selfies: How Celebs Are Getting Ready for the Met Gala

The first Monday in May is finally here. And unless you’ve been residing under a rock, you’ll know that means the Met Gala has arrived. And thanks to social media, it’s become increasingly clear which celebs have received the coveted invite…and which have not.

Kate Hudson already donned some avant-garde garb, in the form of a huge hat that Rei Kawakubo would appreciate. Sasha Lane was posing atop a piano, for some musical preparation and Zoë Kravitz was spotted hitting the bodega, for some fashionable snacks ahead of the event. There were also a ton of Met Gala throwbacks posted, proving that a past outfit can be a great inspiration for the future.

While People is reporting that Kanye West will not be accompanying Kim Kardashian to the Gala this year, we assure you that it’s not the end of the world. There will be plenty of other stars in attendance, so you won’t even notice his absence. Click through to see how other stars are preparing for one of the biggest red carpet events of the year.