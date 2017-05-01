Pianos, Hats & Selfies: How Celebs Are Getting Ready for the Met Gala

Fashion's biggest night is here and the stars are Instagramming accordingly.

By 05/01/17 2:26pm
A bathroom selfie proves that Emily Ratajkowski is still extremely toned.
Instagram
Brandon Thomas Lee, the model son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee fuels up before the big event.
Instagram
Lily Collins takes a stroll on the Upper East Side, not far from The Met.
Instagram
A feminist tee-shirt and an artsy Louis Vuitton tote are helping Karlie Kloss get in the mood.
Instagram
Kate Hudson gets an early start on celebrating avant-garde fashion.
Instagram
Stocking up on some bodega snacks is a respectable Met Gala activity.
Instagram
Even Brie Larson's cookies are on theme for the Comme des Garçons exhibit.
Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow is throwing it back, but also offering a sartorial hint.
Instagram
Katy Perry is also reminiscing on outfits past.
Instagram
Instagram's Eva Chen is striking her signature pose, in a cab of course.
Instagram
Lounging in style is one way to do it. Sasha Lane, we approve of your ways.
Instagram
Stylist Kate Young was checking out Cartier jewels the morning of.
Instagram
Zanna Roberts Rassi keeps it casual before the big event.
Instagram
The first Monday in May is finally here. And unless you’ve been residing under a rock, you’ll know that means the Met Gala has arrived. And thanks to social media, it’s become increasingly clear which celebs have received the coveted invite…and which have not.

Kate Hudson already donned some avant-garde garb, in the form of a huge hat that Rei Kawakubo would appreciate. Sasha Lane was posing atop a piano, for some musical preparation and Zoë Kravitz was spotted hitting the bodega, for some fashionable snacks ahead of the event. There were also a ton of Met Gala throwbacks posted, proving that a past outfit can be a great inspiration for the future.

While People is reporting that Kanye West will not be accompanying Kim Kardashian to the Gala this year, we assure you that it’s not the end of the world. There will be plenty of other stars in attendance, so you won’t even notice his absence. Click through to see how other stars are preparing for one of the biggest red carpet events of the year.

