Models, Musicians and Founders Share Advice From Their Moms

You’re never too old to appreciate a little motherly advice, especially when it’s almost always useful and following it helps to avoid an “I told you so.” Whether it’s beauty help, like wearing a little more lipstick (thanks, mom!) or dating guidance (former Real Housewives star Kristen Taekman’s mom told her to avoid Prince Charming), there’s nothing quite like tips from someone who’s been there before you, and is 99 percent certain to know what to do.

Below, models, musicians, CEOs and founders share their favorite pieces of advice from their moms, grandmothers and sometimes themselves. Model Winnie Harlow, lifestyle blogger Cyndi Ramirez, country singer Stephanie Quayle and more chatted with the Observer about their moms favorite nuggets of wisdom, just in time for Mother’s Day.

My mom taught me what it means to be strong, to always pursue what you love, to put God first and never forget this too shall pass.

The best advice my mom ever gave me was to trust my mommy instinct. You can’t even fathom what this means until you have kids. You are your child’s advocate. If they need more sleep make sure they get it, if you think they are getting ill, take them to the doctor. If one doctor tells you that your child is okay but you still have that gut feeling that something’s wrong, make sure to get a second opinion. On dating, she said Prince Charming only exists in fairytales. It sounds crazy, but if you have the expectation of a knight in shining armor whisking you away into the sunset…well, you will be sorely disappointed. Mr. Just Right is around the corner. No horse, no armor but you can still live happily ever after.

My mother gave me her best piece of advice right before I left Houston for LA. It was a big moment because she had no idea that I was going to take this leap of faith…I was preparing to drive to California with one of my friends—we had no place to live, no job and no family out there. We were just kids from Spring, Texas trying to find something more than what our small town had to offer. I had never left home before and wasn’t planning on returning anytime soon. I come from a big family and we’re all really close—nobody in my family or my hometown ever really moves so far away, much less with no solid plan other than some big dreams.

She was in the bathroom doing her makeup, I was very nervous, my heart was pounding but I knew I had to talk to her about my big decision to leave and pursue music. I was positive she would try and stop me from from leaving but instead she said: “Always stay true to yourself and always stay prayed up, never forget who you are and where you come from.” Through the ups and downs of the last couple years, her words stayed with me and helped me get through some of the hardest times of my life.

My mom’s an esthetician, so practicing skincare was sort of a prerequisite. I had no choice. I think of her every day I go through my facial process—she’s taught me techniques that have stayed with me. Another thing that sticks out is to drink eight glasses of water a day—I’m a water fiend now, thanks to her.

Also, do y’all know about the trick to keeping your boobs perky? Because my mom taught me that. Cupping your hands together, holding them out in front of your chest and pulsing.

The country artist behind “Drinking With Dolly” grew up on a buffalo farm and is a trained mounted shooter on horseback.

There’s no way to outrun life. In some of my most challenging moments, my mom was always my first call. In all of those times she would say, and still says, “only good will come of this.”

Growing up a farm kid, my style was always based on what made me feel good. One of the things I remember my mom instilling in me was “be true to you and you’ll never go out of style.”