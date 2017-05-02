8 Unique Mother’s Day Ideas to Experience Together

Scroll through the slideshow to see eight unique and original Mother's Day experiences to consider for Sunday. Rory and Lorelai would definitely approve...
RedVelvet NYC
Not everyone is super skilled in the culinary department, but who doesn't want to enjoy a dessert on Mother's Day? For the mom who isn't afraid of the kitchen and actually likes to bake, Red Velvet NYC has the perfect gift. The DIY dessert delivery service offers a number of different options, depending on skill level and dessert preferences. After selecting one of the kits, ranging from red velvet cake, green tea matcha cupcakes, brioche bread pudding and tiramisu, they send all the necessities, including pre-measured in ingredients, along with step-by-step simple recipes. There are also recipes for more advanced options, like panna cotta, lemon tart, crème caramel and apple tartlets...and you get to whip it up, all from comfort of your own home.
Chillhouse
Chillhouse recently opened on the Lower East Side, offering a nail salon and massage boutique along with a full service café. For Mother's Day, they're offering chill mimosas for you and mom, complimentary with any service.
WestHouse NYC
WestHouse is offering a special with their in-house beauty partner, NOMI Beauty. If you book a suite at the hotel under the Girls Getaway Package, you get a personalized three-hour make-up lesson for two; it's the perfect time to learn a few primping tricks with mom. Plus, you also get Magnolia cupcakes, so it’s a win all around.
Oscar Blandi
Oscar Blandi Salon's md|spoke offers an interesting combination experience of both facial and hair treatments, also known as "Blotox." Yes, a blow out and Botox combo, which includes skin products to build collagen, botox and hydrofacials from surgical dermatologists. This Mother's Day special can be customized for those who don't want to go the needle route; there are also blowouts paired with the Skin Better Science instalift mask.
Guggenheim Tour
Why not have a cultural Sunday with mom? Book a group tour for two at the Guggenheim, via Gilt City, during which you’ll be guided around the museum, can take in the art and then head to the museum's restaurant, once you're tired from all that walking.
Soothe
A massage is always a good idea, especially one where mom doesn't even have to leave the house. Book any service on the app Soothe—they’ll send over a licensed, certified massage therapist to a home (or hotel suite, office, or anywhere mom might be); customers can select from options including Swedish, deep tissue, sports and more, which can be booked for individuals or couples. The massages can be booked for 60, 90 or 120 minutes.
Wine Country Tours
If mom is in the mood for a day trip and you both happen to really love vino, look into Wine Country Tours, via Gilt City. It includes a tour day drip to wine country in North Fork, Long Island, where you and mom can visit and meet the winemakers at two different wineries, as well as experience tastings and learn about the wines. The tour includes a tasting flight of four wines at each winery, as well as a few snacks. Just a note: You’ll need to book two tours, if you want mom to join you on this boozy trip.
Floating Lotus
The luxe spa Floating Lotus is offering its own Mother's Day special, combining two of their most relaxing services. Choose either 30 minutes in the Infrared Sauna or Himalayan Salt Cave Therapy, as well as either a 60-minute Swedish or Deep Tissue massage. By the time your mom leaves the spa, she'll be feeling thoroughly pampered.