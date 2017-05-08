These Museum Stores Are the Best Place to Do Your Mother’s Day Shopping

When most people think of museum gift stores it’s postcards, pencils and the odd magnet that come to mind. Who doesn’t want a memento to remember seeing the Mona Lisa in person? But these days, museum gift stores have become one-stop shopping for some of the leading names in design, accessories and more.
The Museum of Modern Art’s MoMA Design store has standalone locations in both New York and Tokyo which carry a mix of contemporary designers’ products and items inspired by works in the museum’s collections. The Neue Galerie carries high quality reproductions of pieces from the Biedermeier, Bauhaus and Vienna 1900 eras, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art features a wide range of jewelry and decorative objects inspired by historic items in the museum’s galleries.
So forget outlet stores or online flash sales, here are a selection of unique and stylish items for Mom from, where else, but a museum near you.