The Ultimate Wellness Gift Guide for Mother’s Day

What to buy for the mother who exclusively wears Lululemon and treasures her SoulCycle instructor more than her children

By 05/04/17 8:00am
Scroll through for the 10 best gifts for your fit mom.
If your mom already had a smoothie kick and has moved onto juices, consider buying her a rose gold juicer (she doesn't have to know it's 25 percent off for Mother's Day). The juicer isn't all about health and wellness, though. It even makes ice cream if she's ready to indulge...and tofu if she's not. Hurom H-AA slow juicer, $459
Treat your mom to a day at the spa, where she doesn't need to leave the house. The boxed collection includes plenty of funky ingredients, like coconut milk, neroli and geranium. The Moonstone, $95
Has your mom been counting her steps with a less than chic FitBit? Now, she can make the switch to a Ringly bracelet. It records steps taken, calories burned and syncs with wellness apps, without actually looking like a fitness tracker. Ringly Smart Bracelet, $165
Is your mom obsessed with all things Goopy? She can channel her inner Gwyneth Paltrow without purchasing a jade egg. These vitamins are specifically made for new moms. The Mother Load, $90
Want to twin? Alala introduced specialty styles in children's sizes with matching tights for moms. Captain Ankle Tight in Palm Print, $110
Want to get your mom something she definitely doesn't have? Consider this folding bicycle, that comes in plenty of pastels. If she's a city-dweller, she can hide it in a closet. If she's suburban, her PTA pals will be wildly impressed with her new purchase. STRiDA EVO folding bicycle, $1,399
Sugarmats certainly don't look like the typical mat at yoga studio. The luxury designs are trying to make #fashionmats happen, with eco-friendly designs made of 100 percent rubber. They're also anti-slip, particularly important if your mother refuses to give up hot yoga. Fantasy Tropics Sugarmat, $89
If you vacation anywhere near a beach, it's more than likely your mother has considered taking up paddle boarding. This Southern-made option has enough support to not make it a terrifying endeavor. Jason Ryan Paddle Board $1,299
If your mom doesn't have the patience for vitamins, consider pumping her full of tonic, instead. She'll certainly appreciate it if you run her ragged. Torii Restore, $65
Want to convince your mother, the woman who gave birth to you, that you didn't wait until the last possible minute to get her a gift? Consider monogramming. Leatherology Eye Mask, $35
