The Ultimate Wellness Gift Guide for Mother’s Day

Want to convince your mother, the woman who gave birth to you, that you didn't wait until the last possible minute to get her a gift? Consider monogramming.

If your mom doesn't have the patience for vitamins, consider pumping her full of tonic, instead. She'll certainly appreciate it if you run her ragged.

If you vacation anywhere near a beach, it's more than likely your mother has considered taking up paddle boarding. This Southern-made option has enough support to not make it a terrifying endeavor.

Want to get your mom something she definitely doesn't have? Consider this folding bicycle, that comes in plenty of pastels. If she's a city-dweller, she can hide it in a closet. If she's suburban, her PTA pals will be wildly impressed with her new purchase.

Is your mom obsessed with all things Goopy? She can channel her inner Gwyneth Paltrow without purchasing a jade egg. These vitamins are specifically made for new moms.

Has your mom been counting her steps with a less than chic FitBit? Now, she can make the switch to a Ringly bracelet. It records steps taken, calories burned and syncs with wellness apps, without actually looking like a fitness tracker.

Treat your mom to a day at the spa, where she doesn't need to leave the house. The boxed collection includes plenty of funky ingredients, like coconut milk, neroli and geranium.

If your mom already had a smoothie kick and has moved onto juices, consider buying her a rose gold juicer (she doesn't have to know it's 25 percent off for Mother's Day). The juicer isn't all about health and wellness, though. It even makes ice cream if she's ready to indulge...and tofu if she's not.











Wondering what to buy for the mother who exclusively wears Lululemon and treasures her SoulCycle instructor more than her children, even if she would never admit it? Whether she’s on a juice kick, is considering taking up paddle boarding at the beach house or is obsessed with the strangest ingredients, there’s a Mother’s Day gift for every kind of wellness-loving mom.

Scroll through for fitness trackers that don’t look anything like a FitBit, Gwyneth Paltrow-approved purchases (don’t worry, there are no jade eggs involved) and even a rose gold juicer capable of making tofu.