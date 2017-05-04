The Ultimate Wellness Gift Guide for Mother’s Day

Wondering what to buy for the mother who exclusively wears Lululemon and treasures her SoulCycle instructor more than her children, even if she would never admit it? Whether she’s on a juice kick, is considering taking up paddle boarding at the beach house or is obsessed with the strangest ingredients, there’s a Mother’s Day gift for every kind of wellness-loving mom.
Scroll through for fitness trackers that don’t look anything like a FitBit, Gwyneth Paltrow-approved purchases (don’t worry, there are no jade eggs involved) and even a rose gold juicer capable of making tofu.