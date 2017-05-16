‘Disgusted’ Women, Minorities Criticize Viral Atlantic Story ‘My Family’s Slave’

It’s not often the entire internet has the requisite attention span for a longread, but today it seemed like all anyone could talk about online was “My Family’s Slave,” the cover story in this week’s issue of The Atlantic.

In the article, writer Alex Tizon (who died in March) profiles Lola, the woman who was his family’s secret slave in the Philippines, and who remained their slave when they moved to America.

“My parents never paid her, and they scolded her constantly,” Tizon writes. “She wasn’t kept in leg irons, but she might as well have been.”

Tizon describes his attempts to defend Lola as a child, while simultaneously hiding her existence from his friends. As he gets older, he tries to help Lola survive in America—and once Tizon’s parents die, Lola comes to live with him. While she sometimes drives him crazy, she also progresses in many ways (like learning to read and going back to the Philippines to visit her family). And five years after Lola dies, Tizon returns her ashes to the rural village where she was born.

The phrase “My Family’s Slave” was a trending topic all day, as reporters sang the article’s praises and noted that The Atlantic was in a way going back to its roots as an abolitionist publication.

Many female and minority readers, however, were not nearly as enthusiastic, pointing out that empathy only goes so far and that Tizon waited far too long to help Lola once he was able to:

I am so upset about the My Family's Slave article… are we now just OK with slave narratives as long as a minority is helming the whip? — Shanelle Little (@ShanelleLittle) May 16, 2017

I am disgusted. Am I supposed to feel bad for the author? As they gloss over that SHE ASKED FOR FREEDOM?

I can't believe people love this — Shanelle Little (@ShanelleLittle) May 16, 2017

He is now complaining that the SLAVE THAT HIS FAMILY NEVER FREED annoyed him when he let her stay in his home. pic.twitter.com/h5FLikuupG — Shanelle Little (@ShanelleLittle) May 16, 2017

No matter his eloquence, this is still the perspective of the master's son in a dramatically unequal relationship https://t.co/Qk4PmrFwpc — sukjong hong (@hongriver) May 16, 2017

He went from being a child who didn't know that what his family was doing was wrong – into a writer who could spin it all so beautifully — sukjong hong (@hongriver) May 16, 2017

My Family's Slave is beautifully written but it doesn't change that Alex Tizon was 40 before he did anything to improve Lola's situation. — irishchicksoup (@irishchicksoup) May 16, 2017

@ConsultingBrain You can definitely feel his guilt and you can tell he cared, but that care came with great inaction and cognitive dissonance… — irishchicksoup (@irishchicksoup) May 16, 2017

Pls don't read "My Family's Slave" without considering its impact in a society deeply invested in benevolent master/happy slave narratives — Mark Tseng-Putterman (@tsengputterman) May 16, 2017

"My Family's Slave" as a title should tell you everything you need to know about who is centered in the piece — anxiety pats (@BaritonePats) May 16, 2017

Re My Family's Slave, he waited FIVE years to return her ashes for a proper service and was SHOCKED to learn she had value beyond servitude. — gaby (@miercolesgbr) May 16, 2017

The Atlantic did not respond to an Observer request for comment.