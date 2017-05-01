Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Pledge to Make NJ a Sanctuary State

JERSEY CITY – With Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty looming in the background, hundreds of immigrants and supporters gathered in Liberty State Park to send a message of unity to elected leaders including President Donald Trump who have been pushing to increase immigration restrictions and boost deportations.

The Jersey City rally was part of rallies nationwide for May Day, a traditionally significant day of action for immigrant rights. Labor leader Lizette Delgado-Polanco said this year is especially significant due to the actions taken by the Trump administration during his first 100 days. In Trump’s presidency so far, he has pushed for increased enforcement of immigration laws for undocumented immigrants, rallied around a border wall with Mexico and has twice tried to impose a ban on travelers from a number of mostly Muslim countries.

“When we disagree with a president, when we disagree with this president, they will hear it loud and clear,” Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop told the May Day ralliers. Under Fulop’s administration, Jersey City has increased protections for undocumented immigrants. In February, Fulop signed an executive order re-affirming the city’s status as a sanctuary city.

While the event wasn’t a centered on New Jersey’s upcoming June primary, Democratic gubernatorial politics were on display. Three of the candidates in that race —Assemblyman John Wisniewski (D-Middlesex), former Ambassador Phil Murphy, and state Sen. Ray Lesniak (D-Union)— all shared messages of support with the crowd. All three also called for New Jersey’s next governor to make the state a sanctuary state that will push back against certain federal immigration enforcement policies.

“We’ve got to push back as hard as we can against what is coming at us out of Washington,” said Murphy, the Democratic frontrunner. During his remarks, Murphy never mentioned his own gubernatorial candidacy.

When Wisniewski took the stage, it was alongside Assemblyman Raj Mukherji (D-Hudson), Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-Hudson), Assemblywoman Annettee Quijano (D-Union) and Union County Sheriff Joe Cryan. During Mukherji’s remarks, the Jersey City assemblyman referred to Murphy as the state’s next governor. When Wisniewski later took the mic he declared his own candidacy to the crowd. According to Wisniewski, if he is elected governor, New Jersey will get sanctuary status.

In addition to the elected officials, Monday’s rally included members of a number of left-leaning advocacy groups and labor unions like SEIU 32BJ, ACLU, Workers United and Laborers International, among others.