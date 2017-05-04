NJ Gov Race: Singh Loses Appeal to Participate in Debates

An underdog on the Republican side of New Jersey’s gubernatorial race lost his appeal Thursday to participate in the official debates.

A state appeals court ruled against Hirah Singh, who was denied a place in the debates by the Election Law Enforcement Commission, and filed suit to join frontrunners Kim Guadagno and Jack Ciattarelli despite missing the April 3 filing deadline with ELEC.

The state Supreme Court did waive the deadline once in 1952, when a candidate died. Though Singh has said he has enough campaign cash to meet the threshold for debate participation with over $900,000 in cash on hand, ELEC has no records online that show any fundraising activity.

The appeals court said there was no good reason to challenge the agency, pointing out that Singh “has not submitted any evidence regarding threshold expenditures” and had advance warning of the April deadline.

“Singh concedes he filed the requisite document for debate participation two weeks past the statutory deadline,” the court said. “Other than pointing to his status as a first-time candidate for public office, he offers no rationale for his tardy submission, despite attending a training session, which specifically addressed the prerequisites for debate participation.”

ELEC’s executive director Jeff Brindle said in a statement that the agency can only allow candidates to debate if they clear the bar of proving they have the minimum of $430,000 on hand to qualify for public matching funds.

“The statute is clear. The Legislature established certain thresholds as a viability test in order for candidates to qualify for matching funds and participate in the debates,” Brindle wrote.

The two primary debates, one Republican and one Democratic, will be held at Stockton University on Tuesday, May 9.