NJ Politics Digest: 470,000 in NJ Could Lose Health Coverage

How hard will a Republican effort to undo Obamacare hurt New Jersey? Almost half a million residents could lose insurance coverage under the measure, according to a report issued Thursday by a group opposed to the plan.

In a cash-strapped state such as New Jersey, you’d think lawmakers would be happy about any increase in tax revenue. But that’s not the case as the state sees its cigarette tax collections increase – prompting calls for action by some legislators.

And a New Jersey man is alleged to have been among those who beat protesters outside the Turkish embassy in Washington last week.

Quote of the Day: “It’s going to be much worse in New Jersey because we have such a high a large Medicaid expanded program.” – Ray Castro, director of health policy for New Jersey Policy Perspective, on the Republican health care plan’s impact on New Jersey.

Trump Obamacare repeal’s toll on N.J.: 470K more residents without health insurance

Almost 470,000 additional New Jersey residents wouldn’t have health insurance coverage under the House Republican-passed bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, according to a report released Thursday.

Jonathan D. Salant, NJ.com Read more

NJ cigarette sales jump; lawmakers unhappy

For the first time in five years, cigarette tax collections in New Jersey are increasing – prompting renewed concern from lawmakers about the state’s investment in smoker cessation programs.

Bob Jordan, The Record Read more

NJ Legislature Votes to Block Trump’s Immigration Order at Airports

A bill to bar Port Authority of New York and New Jersey employees from enforcing President Trump’s travel ban for six majority-Muslim counties cleared the New Jersey Senate by a 22-14 vote Thursday.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

Ocean County Man Involved in Turkish Embassy Violence, Report Says

A New Jersey construction company owner allegedly beat peaceful protesters, including a woman, in a violent clash last week outside the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C., according to the Daily Caller.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

Greg Gianforte, Montana politico in fracas, may have N.J. building named after him

The Montana politician charged with assaulting a reporter on Wednesday previously donated $20 million to a New Jersey college for an academic building that is supposed to bear his family’s name when it opens in 2019.

Adam Clark, NJ.com Read more

NJ Legislature Votes to Expand Some Gun Rights, For a Change

A bill narrowly expanding the kinds of retired law enforcement officers who may carry handguns in New Jersey passed the state Senate on Thursday and is headed to Gov. Chris Christie.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

3 employees accuse N.J. Attorney General’s Office of race discrimination

Three current and former deputy attorneys general have accused New Jersey officials of discriminating against African-Americans by denying them promotions and leaving them underrepresented among the ranks of the state’s top lawyers.

S.P. Sullivan, NJ.com Read more

Newark Parents’ Challenge Back in Court

A month after a state judge dismissed a challenge to the law for what she said was a lack of evidence, the plaintiffs taking on the last-in-first-out seniority rules for teachers in Newark yesterday filed to appeal the decision.

John Mooney, NJSpotlight Read more

After false nuke warning, Jersey residents realize they don’t know what to do

A coding error that sent a false nuclear alert to some South Jersey TV viewers made many realize they have no idea where to go or what to do in the event of an actual emergency.

By Dan Alexander, NJ101.5 Read more

NJ Gov Race: Guadagno Rises, Murphy Protects His Lead

Kim Guadagno and Phil Murphy have double-digit leads over their rivals with less than two weeks to go before the June 6 primaries in the governor’s race, according to a Stockton University poll released Thursday.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

Jim Johnson Delves Into His Personal History as Candidate for Governor

The journey that led Jim Johnson to a candidate forum here on a recent weeknight sponsored by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People began months ago inside a church in Montgomery, Ala.

New York Times Read more

Who is Hirsh Singh? N.J. governor candidate pitches himself in TV ad

Hirsh Singh, a long-shot and little-known Republican candidate in this year’s race to succeed Chris Christie as New Jersey’s governor, uses the first television ad of his campaign to introduce himself to voters — and pitch himself as a “problem-solver”

Brent Johnson, NJ.com Read more

Competitive or contested? Knowing the difference is key to understanding what’s happening in all 40 districts

Legislative primaries in New Jersey rarely drum up the kind of voter turnout that their general election counterparts do, but that isn’t keeping candidates in this season’s most competitive races from gunning hard for the opportunity — even harder, perhaps, than in years past, thanks to a number of unique factors shaping the 2017 cycle.

Chase Brush, NJSpotlight Read more

Racetrack owner who wants casino says plan can wait 6 years

The owner of a New Jersey racetrack who wants to build a casino there says the proposal can wait for six years.

Associated Press Read more

Lawmakers to test Christie again on changing N.J. elections

The state Senate approved a bill Thursday that seeks to end special elections in New Jersey to fill congressional vacancies and instead let voters choose replacements in the general election.

Matt Arco, NJ.com Read more

N.J. Supreme Court tightens bail reform rules for gun crimes, repeat offenders

New Jersey’s highest court on Thursday adopted changes to the state’s new bail system that will make it more likely those accused of gun crimes and repeat offenders are locked up until trial.

S.P. Sullivan, NJ.com Read more

NJ Indonesians’ arrests prompt asylum bill revival

The detainment of four Indonesian Christians who were previously allowed to stay in the country prompted federal lawmakers to reintroduce a bill that could reopen their asylum cases.

Steph Solis, Asbury Park Press Read more

‘You don’t belong here’ — NJ Muslims fight back after ‘explosive hostility,’ hate crimes

They weren’t born here, but they lived the American Dream.

Sergio Bichao, NJ101.5 Read more

After terror attack, mosques are opening their doors during Ramadan

In the wake of the terrorist attack that killed 22 people in Manchester, England, mosques in New Jersey are opening their doors to neighbors and members of other faith groups for evening meals to show their respect and love for their communities.

Hannan Adely, The Record Read more

Hep C Hits Young, Suburban Drug Users

A growing number of young, suburban New Jerseyans with opiate addictions are also infected with hepatitis C, according to a new study. These findings reflect a national trend that has prompted healthcare providers to seek more effective ways to connect patients with treatment and reduce the spread of the disease.

Lilo Stainton, NJSpotlight Read more

Lawmakers fail to override Christie veto of N.J. puppy mill bill

Every dog has its day, but that day was not Thursday.

An attempt by state Senate Democrats to override Gov. Chris Christie’s veto of a bill extending consumer protections beyond New Jersey’s pet stores to all dog and cat breeders doing business in the state failed and was pulled from consideration once again.

NJ.com Read more

Jersey City council rejects anti-puppy mill measure

The City Council last night unanimously rejected a measure that would have banned the retail sale of dogs and cats, stunning backers of the ordinance.

Terrence T. McDonald, Jersey Journal Read more

We need you now more than we ever did’ Baraka tells Montclair State grads

Looking out at an arena packed with future lawyers, social workers and teachers, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka urged Montclair State University’s graduates to move forward with courage in a world that desperately needs their help.

Karen Yi, NJ.com Read more

How does your pay compare to a Monmouth County municipal worker?

The largest expense in almost every local government budget is employee costs.

Asbury Park Press Read more

N.J. could legalize some fireworks in time for July 4th

Revelers may be able to skip a trip to New York or Pennsylvania this Fourth of July season and buy certain types of fireworks right here in New Jersey.

Nicholas Pugliese, The Record Read more

ConocoPhillips to pay $39M to settle contamination claim

The energy company that operates the Bayway refinery in Linden has agreed to a proposed settlement to resolve complaints brought by the state over groundwater contamination, the Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

Paul Milo, NJ.com Read more

How the jobless rate in poor Jersey City areas helped the Kushners

Higher unemployment rates in Jersey City’s southern neighborhoods helped Kushner Companies use a controversial visa program to obtain overseas investment for their luxury high-rise projects, according to a longtime observer of the visa program.

Terrence T. McDonald, Jersey Journal Read more

Judge dismisses DeCroce lawsuit against Morris Co. Freeholder Hank Lyon

A Superior Court judge Thursday dismissed state Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce’s lawsuit against challenger Morris County Freeholder William “Hank” Lyon, saying that jurisdiction to hear allegations of campaign finance violations lies with the state Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Peggy Wright, Daily Record Read more

Montclair resident and CBS News reporter Jim Axelrod speaks at Temple Ner Tamid

Award-winning CBS News senior national correspondent Jim Axelrod will give a presentation about the opioid crisis in America at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield on Friday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Ricardo Kaulessar, The Record Read more

Camden mayoral debate pits fresh faces against establishment candidate

The race to become mayor of South Jersey’s largest city will pit political experience against outsider ideas as two Camden natives challenge a city councilor with 20 years of experience.

NJ.com Read more

When Trump made boxing – and Atlantic City – great again

The scariest man on earth paced the ring and shadow-punched the electrified air.

Jason Nark, Inquirer Read more

West Long Branch cop wins $1.5M in sex bias suit

A Monmouth County jury awarded $1.5 million to a West Long Branch police sergeant who sued the borough, claiming she was passed over for a promotion and treated unfairly because she is a woman, her attorney said.

Kathleen Hopkins, Asbury Park Press Read more

Morris railroad management changing after butane-storage issue

Morris County’s railroads will soon be under new management. The operations manager will change at the end of June, according to resolution passed Wednesday night.

Michael Izzo, Daily Record Read more

Lyndhurst to oust DiLascio, hire interim attorney at $15K a month

Plans to oust and replace township attorney Richard DiLascio are set as the newly elected board of commissioners is expected to pass a resolution tonight, May 25, to hire interim township attorney Carmine R. Alampi, whose employment will be effective May 16, at a rate of $15,000 a month.

Kelly Nicholaides, The Record Read more