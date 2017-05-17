NJ Politics Digest: Another Budget Shortfall for Christie

In the latest reminder of the state’s battered finances, the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services delivered a pointed reminder Tuesday, projecting a $687 million shortfall in the state budget through fiscal 2018. The Christie administration projected a $527 million shortfall and said it would delay homestead rebates by two months and implement some new “compliance” measures to reap enough revenue to balance the budget.

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, who wrote a letter targeting a constituent in March, is now the subject of an ethics complaint and is being targeted in a Democratic ad campaign.

And Sen. Cory Booker said the latest scandal bedeviling the White House may involve President Trump engaging in obstruction of justice.

Quote of the Day: “This must be a wake-up call for congressional Republicans to begin holding Trump accountable, to put country first, and to act immediately in a bipartisan fashion to get to the bottom of this.” – Sen. Cory Booker

Booker: Trump May Have Engaged in ‘Obstruction of Justice’

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker said President Trump may have “engaged in obstruction of justice in the Oval Office” after bombshell reports surfaced Tuesday describing a conversation between the president and the former FBI director, James Comey.

Another candidate for governor sues Christie to stop Statehouse renovation

Another Democratic gubernatorial candidate announced Tuesday he’s filed a lawsuit to block Gov. Chris Christie’s planned $300 million renovation of the Statehouse.

NJ Budget Facing $687M Revenue Shortfall, OLS Says

New Jersey faces a $687 million budget shortfall through fiscal 2018 because of another missed revenue forecast from Gov. Chris Christie, according to the nonpartisan Office of Legislative Services.

NJ hoping to raise $200M from stepped-up tax enforcement

State officials are counting on stepped-up enforcement and better responsiveness from its Taxation Division to bring in a few hundred million dollars extra in the budget that Gov. Chris Christie will hand off to his successor.

Senate, Assembly Primary Race on Track to Be Most Expensive In NJ History

The gubernatorial primaries may be getting all the political attention right now, but the State House Senate and Assembly contests are on a pace to becoming the most expensive in state history.

Frelinghuysen Hit With Ethics Complaint

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11) is facing an ethics complaint over a fundraising letter he sent targeting one of his constituents.

Bank says it’s OK with workers doing politics. So why did lawmaker’s critic resign?

The North Jersey bank that has been accused of forcing out a vice president after a congressman outed her as being involved in a political opposition group says its workers are allowed to participate in politics as a watchdog group asks for an investigation.

LoBiondo to Question Trump’s Russia Disclosure at Hearing

New Jersey lawmakers expressed concern over a report in the Washington Post that President Trump divulged highly classified information about ISIS to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week at a meeting in the Oval Office.

N.J.’s Pascrell renews quest for Trump tax returns following Russian relevations

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. acted Tuesday to force a House vote on whether to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns, a move made following the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and the possible dissemination of classified material to Russian officials.

Candidate for acting FBI director led agency in Trenton

One of the candidates under consideration to be interim head the FBI is William “Bill” Evanina, who held several top roles with the agency in New Jersey before heading to Washington.

Johnson Says His Platform Would Stump Trump

Jim Johnson, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor, said Tuesday that he would act as a bulwark against President Trump’s “hate-filled agenda” on immigration, health care, criminal justice, voting rights and the environment.

Fulop distances himself from Kushners as mayor’s race nears

The mayor last week said he will not support a critical tax break Kushner’s family requested for their One Journal Square project; denied knowledge of a $10,000 donation to the Hudson County Democratic Organization that Kushner’s sister and her husband made three months before that project was announced; and responded to inquiries about the Kushners with statements stressing his opposition to Trump.

Kushner Cos. takes another shot at massive Monmouth Mall redesign

It’s round 2 for the Monmouth Mall makeover.

State will give Lakewood public schools $8.5M in state aid

In the middle of a $15 million budget deficit, the Lakewood School District will receive $8.5 million in a state-aid advance from the state Department of Education that will “ensure a thorough and efficient education” for students by bringing back nearly 130 teaching jobs, restoring sports and extracurricular programs and buying new textbooks.

Freehold school suit: NJ shortchanges Hispanic students

Melissa Rivera says her daughter wants to be a writer, but cultivating the eighth grader’s love of literature can be difficult when her school doesn’t have a library.

Newark Teachers Ink Contract

Four years ago, a landmark contract for Newark public school teachers warranted a public signing and a press conference, complete with Gov. Chris Christie and the national president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Shrewsbury mayor: ‘We got broadsided’ by drug rehab center

Operators of a controversial drug addiction treatment facility did not tell borough officials their full plans for the new White Street location when they submitted a December zoning application, town leaders said Monday night.

Ocean City Housing Authority director removed from position after pleading guilty to stealing

Alesia Watson was removed Tuesday from her position as executive director of the Ocean City Housing Authority, a week after she pleaded guilty to charges of embezzling federal funds.

EDITORIAL: Seek permanent funding fix for Lakewood

Ten buses loaded with high school and middle school students from Lakewood will descend on Trenton Wednesday to urge officials from the state Department of Education to provide an additional $10 million in funding to ward off the layoffs of more than 100 teachers — about one quarter of the school district’s teaching staff.

