NJ Politics Digest: Christie Defends (But Doesn’t Endorse) Guadagno

Gov. Chris Christie held a wide-ranging news conference Monday, his last inside the state house, discussing everything from the state economy to President Trump’s Twitter feed. And he gave perhaps the strongest praise he has all year to his lieutenant governor, Kim Guadagno, defending her from attacks about her record leveled by Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

Christie also said he “ordered” the independent Economic Development Authority to sell bonds quickly for a controversial state house renovation being challenged in court by lawmakers from both parties.

Quote of the Day: “If I were president-elect of the United States, I wouldn’t let General Flynn in the White House, let alone give him a job.” – Gov. Chris Christie

Christie Still Has a Few Things to Say

For old times’ sake, Christie gave one last stem-winder news conference on Monday, going on and on about this and that for nearly an hour and a half. He bantered. He snapped at reporters. He critiqued all his predecessors over the last four decades and all the candidates hoping to succeed him this year.

Christie praises Guadagno, but says he’ll remain neutral in GOP primary

Gov. Chris Christie on Monday praised Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno for helping to grow New Jersey’s economy and attacked Jack Ciattarelli, her main opponent in the Republican gubernatorial primary, as an Assembly back-bencher.

Christie says he exerted influence with independent authority on State House borrowing

Republican Gov. Chris Christie said Monday that he ordered a state authority that by law is supposed to be independent to arrange financing for planned renovations to the State House.

Christie: I Wouldn’t Have Let Flynn Into White House

Gov. Chris Christie teed off on Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser under investigation for potential links to Russia during the presidential campaign.

Christie on Comey: He’s not a ‘nut job’

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Monday that former FBI director James Comey is not a “nut job” and also criticized the hiring of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying he wouldn’t have let the man set foot in the White House.

New Jersey Assembly votes to regulate daily fantasy sports

New Jersey’s Democrat-led Assembly on Monday approved legislation to regulate and tax daily fantasy sports.

NJ Assembly Urges Congress to Reject AHCA

A resolution urging the U.S. Senate to reject a Republican rewrite of Obamacare passed the New Jersey General Assembly 55-16 with three abstentions on Monday.

NJ Crafts Sex Assault Victim Bill of Rights

New Jersey could join a small but growing number of states by creating a “bill of rights” for victims of sexual assault. The goal: reduce the associated shame, better connect victims with services, and help keep law enforcement and providers on the same page.

In N.J., Airbnb may not always be tax-free

A bill to treat and tax such online short-term rental marketplaces as Airbnb like other hotels and motels passed the state Assembly on Monday.

Wildwood, North Wildwood weigh smoking bans

Wildwood and North Wildwood are the two latest shore communities to consider smoking bans.

These N.J. police departments are getting creative with the community

In Camden, police connected teens to social services around the city to keep them from joining gangs. In Perth Amboy, cops shot hoops with local kids.

‘Trenton Makes’ bridge sign getting makeover for 100th anniversary

A Pennsylvania company has been awarded a contract to give the well known “Trenton Makes The World Takes” sign on the bridge crossing the Delaware River a modern makeover.

Small South Jersey town, big heart: Barrington celebrates 100

Barrington doesn’t have a downtown. But it certainly has a heart. And it’s been beating for a century.

Former Ally Challenging Zimmer in Hoboken Mayor’s Race

Hoboken Councilman Mike DeFusco announced Monday he will jump into the city’s mayoral race, ending months of speculation that he would challenge his former ally, sitting Mayor Dawn Zimmer.

I was fired for not signing off on jet leaking fuel, Teterboro mechanic says

An airplane mechanic who worked for a charter jet service at Teterboro Airport claims he was fired for refusing to sign off on a plane with a fuel leak, according to a lawsuit.

Assembly votes but Radburn battle continues

A lengthy battle over democratic principles and control at Radburn, a historic neighborhood of roughly 3,100 residents in Fair Lawn, could soon come to a head — or become mired in even more litigation.

This anti-cop note got a South Jersey restaurant worker fired

A South Jersey restaurant worker who wrote insults on a police officer’s receipt has been fired.

EDITORIAL: Don’t gut judicial independence

Two New Jersey state senators want to give voters a crack at ousting state Supreme Court justices every four years.

Editorial: The people’s Statehouse makeover is evicting Chris Christie

It’s amazing that we’ve been able to go about our lives for so long, rattling over pothole craters and unstable bridges, navigating the Port Authority bus terminal hellhole, sending our kids to underfunded schools, given our collective shame over the Statehouse.

