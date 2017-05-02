NJ Politics Digest: Christie Vetoes Bill on Trump Tax Returns

Gov. Chris Christie had his pen out on Monday, signing a series of new bills. But folks hoping to force President Trump to release his tax returns when he runs for re-election were disappointed, as Christie vetoed a measure requiring candidates to disclose the returns as a condition to run for office in New Jersey.

Christie also hit the road, showing he can still spout memorable lines, as he warned about “crazy liberals” who want to “poison our kids” by legalizing marijuana.

And there will be two Trumps paying visits to the Garden State in the near future, with the president scheduled to visit his Bedminster golf club over the weekend and actor Alec Baldwin, Trump’s TV alter ego, set to headline an upcoming Democratic fundraiser.

Quote of the Day: “Unwilling to cope with the results of last November’s election, the Legislature introduced this unconstitutional bill as a form of therapy to deal with their disbelief at the 2016 election results, and to play politics to their base.” – Gov. Chris Christie, on a bill by New Jersey Democrats that would force candidates to disclose their tax returns.

Christie vetoes Trump-inspired bill to require tax returns from presidential candidates

Calling it unconstitutional and a “transparent political stunt,” Gov. Chris Christie on Monday vetoed a bill that would require future candidates for president to disclose their tax returns in order to appear on New Jersey’s ballot.

Matt Friedman, Politico

Amtrak’s draft plan calls for 19- and 25-day ‘outages’ at Penn Station

Amtrak’s much-dreaded track “outages” at New York Penn Station this summer are acquiring some detail, at least in tentative form.

Dana Rubinstein, Politico

7 Ways NJ and NY Are Pushing Back Against Trump Immigration Policies

We’ve passed President Donald Trump’s 100th day in the White House. So far, one of the defining features of his time in office has been the pushback from local governments, courts, and politicians to his changes in federal policy —particularly on immigration. That’s been especially pronounced in New York and New Jersey.

Matt Katz, NJSpotlight

ICE summons Rutgers ‘dreamer,’ stirring fear of deportation

The vocal leader of a student organization supporting unauthorized immigrants at Rutgers University has been summoned to meet with a federal deportation officer, stoking fear that she was targeted for protesting against the Trump administration.

Adam Clark, NJ.com

Christie: ‘Crazy liberals’ want to ‘poison our kids’ with marijuana

Gov. Chris Christie on Monday attacked supporters of legalizing marijuana as “crazy liberals” who are willing to “poison our kids” for the tax revenue, even as he suggested the state’s next governor could make the issue a top agenda item.

Ryan Hutchins, Politico

Gottheimer: Use tax reform to increase infrastructure spending

With Teaneck’s Route 4 bridge over the Hackensack River looming behind him, Rep. Josh Gottheimer announced a plan Monday to examine the state’s infrastructure and invest taxes into roads, rails, tunnels and dams.

Svetlana Shkolnikova, The Record

This bill would cut down on waits for N.J. disability, family leave benefits

State lawmakers on Monday took action to speed up the state’s processing of temporary disability and family leave claims that for some can drag on for months.

Samantha Marcus, NJ.com

What’s The Plan for PATH Service to Airport

The Port Authority is moving forward with one of its major New Jersey capital projects, a $1.7 billion plan to extend PATH train service from lower Manhattan to Newark Liberty Airport.

John Reitmeyer, NJSpotlight

Menendez says Melgen conviction has no impact on his trial on corruption charges

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez said Monday that the conviction of Dr. Salomon Melgen, a friend and campaign donor, will have no impact on his own trial on federal corruption charges.

NJ.com

Legislators renew fight against offshore oil drilling after Trump executive order

Legislators and environmental activists are hitting the reset button on a fight against offshore oil drilling in the Atlantic Ocean after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that potentially reopens the opportunity for oil drilling in the Atlantic.

Alex Napoliello, NJ.com

Weighing a challenge to Frelinghuysen, McKeon meets with DCCC

Assemblyman John McKeon is in Washington today, meeting with officials from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee about potentially challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen next year.

Matt Friedman, Politico

Alec Baldwin Coming to Raise Money for NJ Dems

New Jersey Democrats will be partying with Alec Baldwin at a $2,500-a-head fundraiser next month.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer

Trump plans weekend at Bedminster golf club, FAA notice indicates

It appears the president will spend this weekend in New Jersey.

Palm Beach Post

Mental health patients could be shut out of services, agencies warn

New Jersey lawmakers took a first step toward allocating $90 million to mental-health and substance-abuse treatment providers who say a change in how they’re reimbursed could cripple their finances.

Michael Symons, NJ101.5

Bipartisan NJ pols try to stop Trump safety board cut

In a bipartisan move, most of New Jersey’s Congressional delegation is calling on their colleagues to block a request by President Donald Trump that would eliminate the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, which was created in the wake of a deadly industrial explosion in Lodi.

Scott Fallon, The Record

Booker, Menendez Want to Clamp Down on Airline Overbooking

Following the removal of a United Airlines passenger from an airplane by force last month, two New Jersey Democrats are proposing new legislation that would take aim at airlines’ practice of overbooking flights and denying service to ticketed passengers.

JT Aregood, Observer

Murphy Endorses Prieto for NJ Assembly

Phil Murphy has endorsed an ally, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, for re-election to his seat in the lower house.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer

LGBT activists lay out strategy for “alt-right” Trump era

Anger won’t be enough. It will take a strategy, LGBT activists said Sunday, to fight the Trump Administration and the alt-right.

Austin Bogues, Asbury Park Press

NJ may tweak bail reform to keep more suspects behind bars

New Jersey officials say the near-elimination of cash bail, now entering its fifth month, has been a success – not perfect, but as smooth a change as they could have expected.

Michael Symons, NJ101.5

Christie vetoes bill for corrections officers hurt in N.J. prisons

Gov. Chris Christie on Monday vetoed a bill that would have provided full benefits to corrections officers hurt in the line of duty at New Jersey prisons.

S.P. Sullivan, NJ.com

PSEG Warns Shutdown Could Drive Up Power Prices

The closing of nuclear power plants serving New Jersey could lead to higher electricity prices for consumers, according to Ralph Izzo, chairman, CEO, and president of Public Service Enterprise Group, the owner of the units.

Tom Johnson, NJSpotlight

Police union: Bergen County Democrats are trying to union-bust

Members of the Bergen County Bureau of Police Services police union protested on Monday the dozens of impending layoffs and demotions that, said the union head, is an attempt to union-bust the 75-officer organization.

Steve Janoski, The Record

Lawmakers a step from blocking Christie’s Highlands development plans

Lawmakers are a step away from blocking Gov. Chris Christie’s plans to allow more residential development in the protected Highlands, a region where millions of New Jersey residents get their drinking water.

The Record

New sign of the Jersey Shore’s resurgence opens in Belmar

Superstorm Sandy demolished it and political squabbling slowed its reconstruction, but four and a half years after the worst disaster in New Jersey’s history, Belmar’s Taylor Pavilion reopened Monday.

Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press

EDITORIAL: Does immigrant protest help cause?

May 1 brought us another Day Without Immigrants protest across the nation to raise awareness of the enormous contributions of foreign-born residents on American society. A social-media driven version in February involving striking workers and shuttered businesses gained attention and a fair bit of angry response, enough to inspire another more organized edition.

Asbury Park Press