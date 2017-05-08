NJ Politics Digest: Prieto School Plan Sets Up Squabble Among Democrats

Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto has his own, $125 million plan to revise funding for New Jersey’s schools, setting up what looks like yet another battle with Senate President Steve Sweeney, a fellow Democrat.

President Trump spent the weekend in the Garden State, drawing protesters to Bedminster. And a request by the state’s top judge for ICE to stop arresting immigrants in New Jersey’s courthouses is going unheeded.

Quote of the Day: “It’s not a question of whether we have pride that a president is in town. It’s just that there are a lot of dignitaries that live out here.” – Bedminster resident David Weiss on President Trump.

Top Dem wants $125M more for N.J. schools in new plan

Setting the stage for a potential clash between New Jersey’s two most powerful Democratic state lawmakers, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto won’t back Senate President Stephen Sweeney’s school funding proposal and has developed his own plan to pursue in the state Legislature, he said Saturday.

Adam Clark, NJ.com Read more

Why GOP health plan could be especially tough on N.J., Pa.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania could be among the biggest losers in the Affordable Care Act replacement plan that squeaked through the House on Thursday, policy experts said, and for reasons that have gotten little public attention.

Don Sapatkin, Inquirer Read more

The Trump Effect: What will the president mean for Bedminster real estate?

Residents of Bedminster are used to getting a blank look whenever they tell people the name of their hometown, followed by a quizzical, ‘Where?’

Kathleen O’Brien, NJ.com Read more

Anti-Trump protesters take to Bedminster, gear up for summer rallies

The resistance did not have breakfast on Saturday morning.

Nick Muscavage, Gannett Read more

Sleepy Bedminster settles into new role as Trump getaway

It was recycling day in this quiet corner of New Jersey horse country where the estates have names like “Tall Oaks” and “Stone Meadow” and some roads are paved with nothing more than gravel and dust.

Mike Kelly, The Record Read more

Latest Problem for New Jersey Transit: Collecting Fares

New Jersey Transit, one of the nation’s busiest commuter railroads, has been flogged by riders who have suffered through a brutal stretch of travel upheavals. The railroad’s safety record is under scrutiny after a fatal derailment last year.

Emma G. Fitzsimmons, New York Times Read more

Democrat Murphy doesn’t shy away from talk of tax hikes

As Phil Murphy, the ex-Goldman Sachs banker, continues to fill out his profile as a liberal candidate for governor, one thing has become clear: He’s not afraid of uttering the dreaded t-word.

Charles Stile, The Record Read more

Defying Top Judge, ICE Continues Courthouse Arrests

New Jersey’s top judge asked Trump administration officials last month to stop arresting immigrants inside courthouses.

Matt Katz, WNYC Read more

Like Christie Whitman before him, Chris Christie’s sticking us the check

It’s nice to see that our governor has a healthy respect for tradition.

Unfortunately the tradition in question is running up a big tab just before leaving office.

Paul Mulshine, NJ.com Read more

Winners and Losers: Health Care Rewrite

In Washington, Republicans lawmakers in the House passed a sweeping rewrite of the nation’s health care laws after years of failed plans and votes that went nowhere. Now it’s up to the U.S. Senate to review the legislation and decide whether it lives or dies.

Observer Read more

Christie Concerned About Possible Rollback of Medicaid Under AHCA

A day after Republicans in the House of Representatives passed a major rewrite of the Affordable Care Act, Gov. Chris Christie said he has some concerns over the new bill’s deep cuts to Medicaid.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

Frelinghuysen holding town hall after health care vote — just not in person

U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen will hold a telephone town hall on Tuesday, five days after switching positions and voting to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Rob Jennings, NJ.com Read more

In drive to fund anti-addiction program, Christie targets executive salaries at Horizon

The top 10 executives at the state’s largest health insurance company earned a combined $19 million in 2016, a fraction of the $300 million Gov. Chris Christie reportedly wants from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to fund his anti-addiction programs.

Katie Jennings, Politico Read more

Trump budget would effectively kill drug control office

President Donald Trump’s fiscal 2018 budget would cut about 95 percent of funding for the Office of National Drug Control Policy, effectively ending its mission as the lead agency in charge of combating the opioid crisis and other drug epidemics, according to an internal office email and two sources who spoke with POLITICO.

Dan Diamond, Politico Read more

N.J. opioid prescriptions were among lowest in U.S. before Christie’s tough new law

New Jersey last year reported one the lowest opioid prescription rates in the nation, even before Gov. Chris Christie signed into law tough new restrictions limiting when doctors may prescribe potentially addictive pain killers, according to a new survey.

Susan K. Livio, NJ.com Read more

Cruise raises cash for Paterson mayor’s legal fees

Mayor Joey Torres held a Hudson River harbor cruise on Thursday evening to raise money to pay his defense lawyers in the corruption case pending against him.

Joe Malinconico, Paterson Press Read more

Neptune school chief responds to racist photo

The Neptune Township School District sent a letter to parents, students and staff Thursday after an image circulated on social media purportedly showing two students, one with a can of spray paint in hand, standing in front of a wall in which a racial slur and anti-Semitic symbols are displayed in spray paint.

Austin Bogues, Asbury Park Press Read more

N.J. cardinal offers historic welcome to LGBT community

Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Jersey Journal Read more

How Lakewood became a worldwide destination for Orthodox Jews

It is Friday in Lakewood.

A few thousand young men in black suits and wide-brimmed black hats are rushing toward Beth Medrash Govoha (BMG), the world’s largest yeshiva outside of Israel.

Mark Di Ionno, The Star-Ledger Read more

In Atlantic City, Discord Among Democrats Ahead of Mayoral Primary

The state takeover of Atlantic City’s finances is looming over this year’s mayoral race and has dominated the bitter primary battle between two hopefuls on the city council.

JT Aregood, Observer Read more

All four candidates for 26th Assembly District say they’ll be fiscal fighters in Trenton

Leaving any barbs for their campaign mailers, the four candidates seeking the GOP nomination in the June 6 primary election for two, 26th legislative district state Assembly seats each cast themselves Thursday night as the most fiscally conservative choice.

Morristown Daily Record Read more

Editorial: Want a $750 million Statehouse makeover? Treat Yourself!

In the mood to run around all day in a Batman suit? Treat yourself. Eat sushi made from fish formerly owned by celebrities? Treat yourself.

Star-Ledger Read more

Editorial: As Christie flees, we’re left in budget crisis. Here’s how to fix it

By now, most people know New Jersey has the second lowest bond rating in the nation – aside from being wrongfully mocked as “the armpit of America,” it’s our least honorable distinction.

Star-Ledger Read more