NJ Politics Digest: Ratings Agency Warns Christie on Horizon

Gov. Chris Christie seems to be hoping his anti-opioid effort will restore his damaged reputation, but Wall Street credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s has warned the raiding Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield’s reserves to fund his treatment program could lead to a downgrade of the health insurer’s credit rating.

The race to replace Christie is off to a relatively slow start, maybe because no one wants to be responsible for tackling the state’s current transportation woes, as outlined in this report.

Meanwhile, Christie — who has amassed 11 downgrades of the state’s credit rating, hit historic lows in the polls, and seen several of his close associates guilty in the Bridgegate scandal and of shaking down United Airlines — says he has no big regrets after seven and a half years leading the state.

Quote of the Day: “If the governor wants to salvage what is left of his reputation, he should fund it himself.” – Former Assembly Speaker Sheila Oliver, on Gov. Chris Christie’s demand Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield help fund Christie’s anti-opioid efforts.

S&P: Raiding Horizon Reserves Could Cause Downgrade

Gov. Chris Christie’s plan to raid the reserves kept by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield could lead to a downgrade of the insurer’s ‘A’ credit rating, according to a report released Friday by S&P Global Ratings.

Christie’s successor will face transportation tests

New Jersey’s next governor stands to inherit a still-stalled plan to build a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, a transit system racked by recent maintenance and safety issues, and a driving public unhappy about gas tax increases.

Amtrak warns of ‘significant outages’ as N.J. lawmakers seek answers on commuter chaos

Commuters will face “significant outages” during work at New York City’s Penn Station this summer, Amtrak officials said Friday, testifying before New Jersey lawmakers about the agency’s response to a series of breakdowns at the station over the past month.

Thousands expected to rally on May 1 for immigrant rights

Immigrant rights groups and their allies are staging what they hope will be the largest May 1 rally since 2006 — when hundreds of thousands across the country poured into the streets to demand immigration reform.

Federal break for NJ’s high taxes is on chopping block

With most federal programs, New Jersey pays more to Washington than it gets back.

Christie: ‘No big regrets’ as governor

Gov. Chris Christie, who leaves office at the end of the year, says he’s not concerned about his near-record low job approval ratings.

Eye doc Melgen guilty in one of nation’s biggest Medicare fraud cases

Chalking up one of the biggest health-care fraud convictions in the nation, a federal jury on Friday convicted Palm Beach County retinal specialist Dr. Salomon Melgen of 67 charges for operating what prosecutors called a massive scheme that robbed Medicare out of as much as $105 million.

Christie confident Trump will keep Medicaid expansion

As members of the country’s majority party continue to fight one another over changes to health care law, Gov. Chris Christie is confident of at least one outcome: New Jersey’s Medicaid expansion will remain in effect. Meanwhile, Christie is examining federal spending in an effort to find money to support changes addressing a deadly opioid abuse crisis sweeping the nation.

A Sluggish Start to New Jersey’s Race for Governor

The candidates for governor in the New Jersey Democratic primary pack impressive résumés: There is a former ambassador to Germany, a former under secretary of the Treasury, a state assemblyman with two decades of experience and a state senator with nearly four decades in Trenton.

Weinberg Stands By Sweeney Amid NJEA Attacks

One of the most liberal state lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, gave an extended defense of Senate President Stephen Sweeney on Friday as he comes under attack from the New Jersey Education Association.

Jersey Playbook interview: Senate President Stephen Sweeney

When you ask state and federal authorities to investigate New Jersey’s largest public employees union, you can bet the union isn’t going to forget.

NJ Legislators and Activists Launch Anti-Trump Coalition

On the 99th day of President Trump’s administration, New Jersey lawmakers and activists launched what they called a “legislative resistance” against proposals from Washington that they say would undermine Garden State values and public safety.

Jersey Shore to Trump: Don’t mess with our clean water

History taught New Jersey a clear lesson: Tourism depends on a clean ocean.

Final vote delayed in Jersey City Heights rezoning plan

The school board has revised rezoning plans that would affect students in the Jersey City Heights, delaying a final vote that was scheduled for Thursday night until next month.

Nay votes on $332M Morris budget draws ‘political theatrics’ accusation

Two Morris County freeholders who are running in the June 6 GOP primary for Assembly seats representing the 26th Legislative District have been accused by their colleague, Freeholder Thomas Mastrangelo, of “political theatrics” for voting against adoption of the county’s $332 million budget for 2017.

Wayne candidates cry foul over ballot position

A slate of Wayne municipal candidates led by mayoral challenger Lonni Miller Ryan has filed a complaint in Superior Court, alleging that the bracket they formed with two freeholder candidates for the June 6 primary was illegally broken, bumping them to the bottom of the primary ballot in Passaic County.

No mass layoffs, taxes to increase under $915M Newark schools budget

The Newark school district will not impose massive layoffs and instead hire 109 new employees under its proposed $915 million budget for next year.

Marquee middle school in peril in latest episode of Cherry Hill’s east-side, west-side story

No plans have been finalized, no mandates issued, and no votes taken to end the Rosa International Middle School program and make other rather radical changes to the structure of public education in Cherry Hill.

Who is Jim Johnson and why is he running to succeed Christie as N.J. governor?

The massacre occurred more than 700 miles from Jim Johnson’s hometown of Montclair. But it was part of the reason he entered this year’s race for New Jersey governor.

Forget decriminalization. Time to legalize weed

New Jersey is clearly moving to join the many states that have legalized recreational marijuana – eight in just the last five years.

