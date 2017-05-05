NJ Politics Digest: The Two NJ Congressmen Who Got TrumpCare Done

Republicans across the country are celebrating the passage Thursday of the American Health Care Act, a close victory made possible with the votes of New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur, who brokered the winning deal, and Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, who backed off his opposition to the bill after coming under pressure from conservatives in his caucus.

Opponents were disappointed by the vote, and several health care experts have predicted serious problems for New Jersey if the House measure is signed into law.

Quote of the Day: “Obamacare is collapsing … so doing nothing is not an option! … I voted to move this bill to the U.S. Senate, which will have the opportunity to improve this legislation significantly.” – Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11)

Frelinghuysen, MacArthur only members of N.J. House delegation to approve AHCA

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, chair of the House Appropriations Committee and the most senior Republican member of New Jersey’s congressional delegation, voted in favor of the American Health Care Act Thursday.

Katie Jennings, Politico Read more

New Jersey healthcare expert predict dire consequences from GOP Obamacare vote

Several New Jersey healthcare experts predicted dire consequences for patients, hospitals, and the state treasury if a bill approved Thursday by House Republicans that unravels many of the consumer protections provided through Obamacare – and eliminates the expansion of Medicaid — becomes law.

Mary Jo Layton, The Record Read more

NJ Reacts to House Victory of MacArthur-Amended GOP Health Care Act

House Republicans broke into song after the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act passed the House of Representatives on Thursday. 217 House members voted yes on the legislation, only one more than the required 216 votes that were needed to pass. The bill will now head to the Senate.

Alyana Alfaro, Observer Read more

Exclusive: Prieto Summons Quad County Alliance to ‘Emergency’ Meeting

The summit of North Jersey’s Democratic chieftains and lawmakers will cap a busy week for Prieto, the chairman of the Hudson County Democratic Organization, who has been pounding the phones to lock down support for another term at the helm of the Assembly.

Observer Read more

Sweeney a Lock for NJ Senate President, Weinberg Says

Senate President Steve Sweeney has locked down enough votes for another term as the leader of the upper house, according to his second-in-command.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

Christie Approval Rating Stuck Below 20 Percent

Two-thirds of voters say Gov. Chris Christie has presided over a failed governorship, and his approval rating remains at a historic low, 18 percent, according to a new poll.

Salvador Rizzo, Observer Read more

Support for new Hudson rail tunnel at record high, poll shows

Adding a new Hudson River rail tunnel connecting New Jersey to New York City is important to an overwhelming majority of New Jersey voters, a new poll shows.

Matt Arco, NJ.com Read more

N.J.teachers layoffs must be based on seniority, not performance, judge rules

A group of Newark parents has lost a legal battle to overhaul the way public school teachers in the state are laid-off — dealing another blow to education reform groups that have tried to dismantle similar protections across the country.

Karen Yi, NJ.com Read more

NJ’s new opioid rules: Doctors learn details

A murmur rose in a conference room filled with doctors and other medical staff during a Thursday road show by the Attorney General’s Office on a new law that restricts opioid prescriptions set to take effect in less than two weeks.

Ken Serrano, Asbury Park Press Read more

Phil Murphy pledges more NJ Transit aid, potentially from new taxes

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate leading in the polls is pledging to increase state support for NJ Transit operations and says that could “potentially, potentially” require a tax hike.

Michael Symons, NJ101.5 Read more

Who is Phil Murphy and why is he running to succeed Christie as N.J. governor?

The year was 2013. Phil Murphy had just finished a four-year stint living overseas as the U.S. ambassador to Germany. And when he and his family returned home to New Jersey, he was shocked by what he found.

Brent Johnson, NJ.com Read more

NJ Gov Race: Wisniewski Ad Throws Shade at Murphy

A new campaign ad from John Wisniewski, a state assemblyman running in the Democratic primary for governor, takes some veiled shots at the front-runner for the nomination, Phil Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive.

JT Aregood, Observer Read more

Contractor still trying to collect NJ pension years after Christie blasted the ‘insanity’

A former Democratic party boss whose law firm did work for a dozen public entities won’t be collecting a fat pension, but he may be entitled to a smaller retirement check.

Sergio Bichao, NJ101.5 Read more

Noose, Confederate flag settlement costs county agency $97K

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority agreed to pay $97,500 to a black employee who alleged two white co-workers had displayed Confederate flags in their vehicles, and that he had found a noose hanging in his work truck.

Spencer Kent, NJ.com Read more

City-issued IDs give immigrants access as Trump tightens rules

The corridors of City Hall were crammed.

It was a recent Tuesday afternoon and a line of residents snaked through the hallways. People held their jackets, alternating between browsing their phones and staring at the cream-colored walls. Minutes passed, then hours — the line crawled forward.

Karen Yi, NJ.com Read more

Bloomfield panel on transgender protection: It’s the law

Kathryn Flynn was silent a full minute, thinking of a response to her 16-year-old’s admission.

Owen Proctor, The Record Read more

BPU taken to task for raiding clean energy fund yet again

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities yesterday received its annual scolding over diversion of money from a $356 million Clean Energy Fund from one of two legislative committees that decides where and how state funds are spent.

Tom Johnson, NJ Spotlight Read more

Criminal charges for Jersey City cop over collision in city car

A Jersey City police lieutenant was charged with theft and assault by auto this morning resulting from his involvement in an early-morning collision in a city car two months ago, according to the county prosecutor.

Terrence T. McDonald, The Jersey Journal Read more

Chris Christie’s in no position to tell others what to put in their mouths

First let me state that I don’t smoke pot, but not for any moral reasons. I simply find it incompatible with the thought processes essential to writing.

Paul Mulshine, NJ.com Read more

Editorial: House Republicans gut Obamacare

They did it. After more than seven years of wanting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, House Republicans passed a bill by just four votes that would significantly revise the law. Whatever happens next, the GOP owns this one.

The Record Read more

Editorial: Primary outcomes not slam dunks yet

With only a month to go before New Jersey’s June 6 gubernatorial primaries, things are starting to sort themselves out. Kind of.

Asbury Park Press Read more