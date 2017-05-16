LoBiondo to Question Trump’s Russia Disclosure at Hearing

New Jersey lawmakers expressed concern over a report in the Washington Post that President Trump divulged highly classified information about ISIS to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador last week at a meeting in the Oval Office.

H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, said Monday night that the article “as reported, is false.” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that, “As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.”

Here is a roundup of reactions so far from New Jersey’s congressional delegation:

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-2)

LoBiondo, the chairman of the House CIA subcommittee, wrote on Twitter that “classified intelligence is classified for a reason and must be respected and protected as such at all levels of government.”

He has been among the most outspoken Republicans in New Jersey during Trump’s tenure. LoBiondo wrote that the news was “deeply concerning” and said that he will raise the issue at the bipartisan House Intelligence Committee this week.

Classified intelligence is classified for a reason and must be respected and protected as such at all levels of government. — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) May 15, 2017

Sharing intel on mutual threat (ISIS) warranted at times & in President's purview, US must take every precaution to protect sources/methods — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) May 15, 2017

Media reports are deeply concerning & I will raise issue surrounding disclosure of classified info in @HouseIntelComm when we meet this week — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) May 15, 2017

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D)

Booker has been a tough critic of Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He issued a statement calling the information leak reported by the Post “appalling and deeply disturbing.”

“Patriotic Americans and our allies put their lives on the line every day to gather the intelligence that protects this country and keeps us safe,” Booker said. “If literally anyone else did what President Trump is reported to have done, there would be an immediate criminal investigation because such actions are extraordinarily dangerous.”

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-6)

Pallone criticized Trump for “incompetence” and renewed his call for an independent investigation into potential ties between Trump associates and Russia during the presidential campaign. Last week, after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, many in New Jersey called for a renewed investigation.

#Trump revealing classified material shows his incompetence, willingness to endanger intel officers & need for ind.investigaiton on Russia. — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) May 16, 2017

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-1)

Norcross posted a link on his Twitter feed to the Washington Post story and called it “another Pres scandal.” He complained that it was distracting from “Infrastructure Week.”