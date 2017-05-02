NJ’s Menendez Makes Case Against Clayton for SEC Chair on Senate Floor

One of New Jersey’s top Democratic lawmakers voiced his opposition Tuesday on the Senate floor to the appointment of Jay Clayton, President Donald Trump’s choice to chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Clayton, an attorney and partner with the firm Sullivan & Cromwell, has represented many prominent Wall Street firms like Goldman Sachs. Menendez said that his record with Goldman and as an advisor to Bear Sterns during its 2007 sale of JPMorgan Chase make him unsuited to an office meant to serve as a watchdog for the financial industry.

“There is on greater example of the Trump administration’s Wall Street First’ policy than its decision to nominate Jay Clayton as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC is our government’s cop on the Wall Street beat,” Menendez said.

Menendez cited to the recession of 2008, calling it a result of what happened after SEC regulators “turned a blind eye” to outsize risk-taking and corporate misconduct, costing the country $19 trillion in household wealth.

“This administration wants to give the keys to the castle to one of Wall Street’s most loyal guardians,” he continued. “We need someone at the helm willing to root out that behavior in our financial sector. But Mr. Clayton is not that someone. He is no expert in enforcing the law. Indeed Mr. Clayton has made a career out of fighting the SEC and other financial regulators on behalf of Wall Street’s biggest institutions.

“When we have a watchdog ensuring that everyone plays by the rules, risk is more distributed, markets are more stable, and capital is more available.”

The Senate took a procedural vote on Monday in favor of confirming Clayton, coming down 60-36 in favor of ending the debate over his appointment.

Menendez, who lost an appeal of his indictment for accepting bribes last year and is favored for reelection in November, described Clayton’s appointment as an extension of the Trump administration’s feverishly pro-business approach despite populist promises of job growth.

“The truth is becoming crystal clear to the American people: there is no ‘America First’ policy. And there certainly is no ‘Middle Class First’ policy. There is just one policy, and that is a ‘Wall Street First’ policy.”