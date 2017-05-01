NYC Mayor Applauds Budget Deal That Would Reimburse NYPD for Trump Tower Security

Mayor Bill de Blasio cheered a congressional spending agreement reached yesterday that would reimburse the city for the cost of its security perimeter around Trump Tower.

The trillion-dollar Omnibus Appropriations Act introduced on Sunday would fund the federal government into September, and set aside $68 million for states and localities that protect the president and his family. The bulk of the money would go to Florida, where Trump spends considerable time at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and to New York—where First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron Trump plan remain until the close of the current school year.

“We are getting what we are owed,” de Blasio said in a release. “That’s good news for our city and the hardworking police officers faced with this unprecedented security challenge.”

The outlay allocates $20 million for costs incurred between the election and the inauguration, and $41 million for expenses since January 20.

The city received $7 million for Trump security from the stop-gap spending plan passed last year, despite having asked for $35 million. de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill continued to push for further funding, despite revising the figure for the interstice between November and January down to $25.7 million.

O’Neill has estimated that protecting the president’s Fifth Avenue Xanadu costs the city up to $146,000 daily when its owner isn’t in town—and more than twice that when he is.

The mayor explicitly praised New York’s congressional delegation for their work, particularly Westchester Congresswoman Nita Lowey, Manhattan Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Queens Congresswoman Grace Meng and Bronx Congressman Jose Serrano—all Democrats—as well as Staten Island Congressman Daniel Donovan, the only Republican representing the five boroughs.

“They worked tirelessly over the past several months to make sure these costs are paid for by the federal government,” de Blasio said.

The House and Senate are due to vote on the budget plan later this week. Trump is scheduled to visit the city on Thursday.