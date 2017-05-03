Peek Inside Orlando Bloom’s New Bachelor Pad

The newly single actor bought a home in the same neighborhood as his ex Katy Perry

By 05/03/17 7:00am
Scroll through to see Orlando Bloom's newly purchased Beverly Hills home.
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
A perfect place to relax post-Coachella.
Realtor.com
Ah, the kidney-shaped pool.
Realtor.com
Indoor-outdoor living.
Realtor.com
The single-story home is 4,004 square feet.
Realtor.com
The dining room.
Realtor.com
A very open floorplan.
Realtor.com
Lots of glass.
Realtor.com
One of four bedrooms.
Realtor.com
Bloom paid approximately $7 million for the home.
Realtor.com
Exhibit A of the LED lighting...
Realtor.com
A blue mood.
Realtor.com
Just a casual disco party.
Realtor.com
It's a choice.
Realtor.com
Views.
Realtor.com
The master suite has a private shower garden.
Realtor.com
The home has been on the market for over a year.
Realtor.com
There are both city and ocean views.
Realtor.com
For Orlando Bloom, life isn’t just about frolicking around Coachella with Leonardo DiCaprio, perhaps bonding over their mutual love for Victoria’s Secret models. No, it also involves buying really cool homes in Beverly Hills.

Bloom reportedly just purchased a very modern, single-story residence in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills. The minimalist property is newly renovated by the seller, Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragonés, who has lived in the home since June 2011.

Bloom doled out approximately $7 million for the four-bedroom, four-bathroom house, according to Variety, which is quite a discount from the nearly $12 million it was listed for a year and a half ago.

Hopefully, Bloom has better luck with this house than the one targeted by the “Bling Ring” circa 2009…his then-girlfriend Miranda Kerr’s wardrobe was apparently high on their list.

As for his new abode, the master suite has a private shower garden, and there’s a “conversation living room,” per the listing, as well as a media room and open dining and kitchen areas. The 4,004-square-foot house leans heavily on a somewhat stark, white aesthetic, though we’re very into the indoor-outdoor, open floorplan layout, which you can see by clicking through the slideshow above.

gettyimages 645794034 Peek Inside Orlando Blooms New Bachelor Pad

Orlando Bloom. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There’s a “kidney shaped pool,” and one can take in both city and ocean views from the secluded home. The multicolor LED lighting system is a little ridiculous, TBH, but if you’re in the mood for a house to be lit up like Studio 54, that’s cool too, we guess.

If Bloom wants to see a familiar face in his new neighborhood, he need look no further than his ex Katy Perry—she just bought a nearly $20 million home, also in Beverly Hills.

