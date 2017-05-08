What Type of Wedding Dress Should Pippa Middleton Wear?

For her own big day, Middleton deserves as much attention as possible. She can do that by simply recreating that well-publicized moment from 2011 in a dress like this one, from Lela Rose .

This column gown with a cap sleeve might look familiar. And that's because it's a take on the Alexander McQueen dress that Middleton wore as a bridesmaid, to her sister's wedding. You remember, she became the most "famous bridesmaid in the world" thanks to the snug fit of the gown .

There's something inherently romantic about a gown fashioned after the ancient Greeks. And seeing as Middleton is a huge fan of any dress with a cinched waist, this ethereal Vera Wang look could very well make the cut for the big day. This ivory gown is ideal for a countryside wedding; just add an earthy bouquet.

Never in a million years do we think Middleton would opt for a thoroughly modern jumpsuit to exchange nuptials. However, if she did, she would certainly appreciate the delicate and ornate design of this one, by Christian Siriano .

Traditional in the front and trendy in the back? This Viktor & Rolf Mariage getup might not be an obvious choice, but it would turn the May 20 wedding into a very fashionable affair. The sister to royalty isn't afraid of showing off some cleavage in a low-cut neckline and this frock does have the nipped in waist that she loves. Plus, the tiered back has a slightly athletic feel, but with a feminine finish, thanks to the addition of bows. This gown would be perfect for Instagram...if Middleton had an account.

This shape is quite possibly one of the most traditional wedding dresses of all time. And this Monique Lhuillier frock will be a go-to look for traditional brides. However, Middleton is far from your basic bride. Remember, she is one degree away from royalty. She won't be settling on a dress like this, which doesn't push the sartorial boundaries enough.

For the first time in a few years, this Middleton will be the center of attention. So she should take full advantage of it and dress like a princess for the day. And nothing says "royal" quite like a dramatic strapless dress, made out of a luxe cloqué fabric and finished off with a voluminous skirt. Seriously, just throw a tiara atop this Oscar de la Renta creation and it practically screams princess. We knocked a few points off, because this frock doesn't totally align with Middleton's laid back personal style, but it's still a good option.

She has run marathons, has adopted a crazy pre-wedding diet and is already very lithe, but it's highly unlikely that Middleton will use her wedding day to show off her gams in a short dress. She will be walking down the aisle in front of the whole world, as it is. There's only a very slim chance that Middleton would rock a hemline as short as this Marchesa one.

Even though it's cinched at the waist with a contrasting bow, to highlight her trim waist, we don't think Middleton will be slipping into anything that is reminiscent of Coachella on her big day.

Middleton certainly has the toned shoulders to rock this dress, which was created out of intricate lace by Carolina Herrera . The silhouette is rather on-trend with festival dressing, but it isn't a timeless style and it might be a touch edgy for the bride-to-be.









Unless you’ve been residing under a rock (where there’s no access to the Daily Mail) you’re probably aware that Pippa Middleton‘s wedding is just days away. Yes, on May 20 she will be exchanging vows with James Matthews at St. Mark’s Englefield in Berkshire. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will all be in attendance, as will little Prince George and Princess Charlotte. There also might be a few wedding crashers, in the form of local citizens.

Now that we have details on who will attend, where it will be and what the date is, there’s really only one more unconfirmed question: What will the bride wear?

We all know that Middleton was a sensational, and viral, bridesmaid for her sister’s big day. So there’s no doubt that she will look just as gorgeous, toned and stunning at her own wedding. While she is likely to don a design of a local English designer, like Alexander McQueen or Jenny Packham, the Observer decided to decipher what style of wedding dress the bride will wear.

Click through to see our predictions on what Middleton wear for her big day.