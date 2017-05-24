16 Hilarious Memes of President Trump’s Awkward Meeting With Pope Francis

This joke never gets old either.

President Donald Trump continued his world tour this morning by visiting Pope Francis at the Vatican. The two have clashed in the past—Pope Francis criticized Trump as “not Christian” for his rhetoric about “building walls” and has also made subtle references to the president on his Twitter account. Trump responded by claiming that the Vatican is “ISIS’ ultimate trophy.”

The meeting between the two world leaders was apparently cordial—the Pope presented Trump with an olive branch for peace and a copy of his climate change encyclical Laudato Si.

But Francis’ true feelings showed during an official photo from the event: While the president is smiling ear to ear, Melania and Ivanka Trump are wearing black veils as if they’re at a funeral, and the Pope’s facial expression makes it clear he’d rather be anywhere else.

Not surprisingly, the photo immediately went viral and became a meme, with social media users predicting what the pontiff was thinking.

