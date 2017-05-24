16 Hilarious Memes of President Trump’s Awkward Meeting With Pope Francis

'We are living in hell'

By 05/24/17 11:01am
"The orb! THE ORB!"
Imgur
Pope Trump? God help us.
Imgur
It's an obvious joke, but that doesn't make it any less funny.
Twitter
Who knew the Pope had a potty mouth?
Twitter
Trump doesn't give up, does he?
Twitter
Will the Pope find a horse's head in his bed?
Twitter
What everyone's thinking.
Twitter
Pope Richard Sherman.
Twitter
Don't we all feel this way?
Twitter
Trump's a good Catholic after all.
Twitter
Throwing shade.
Twitter
Where's Jude Law when you need him?
Twitter
Every journalist knows how the Pope feels.
Twitter
Did meeting Trump turn the Pope emo?
Twitter
More innocent times.
Twitter
This joke never gets old either.
Twitter
President Donald Trump continued his world tour this morning by visiting Pope Francis at the Vatican. The two have clashed in the past—Pope Francis criticized Trump as “not Christian” for his rhetoric about “building walls” and has also made subtle references to the president on his Twitter account. Trump responded by claiming that the Vatican is “ISIS’ ultimate trophy.”

The meeting between the two world leaders was apparently cordial—the Pope presented Trump with an olive branch for peace and a copy of his climate change encyclical Laudato Si.

But Francis’ true feelings showed during an official photo from the event: While the president is smiling ear to ear, Melania and Ivanka Trump are wearing black veils as if they’re at a funeral, and the Pope’s facial expression makes it clear he’d rather be anywhere else.

Not surprisingly, the photo immediately went viral and became a meme, with social media users predicting what the pontiff was thinking.

Flip through the slides above for the internet’s take on the Trump-Pope meeting.

