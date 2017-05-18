Ranking ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestants by Douchiness

05/18/17 5:08pm

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year: when we get to judge strangers who want to become famous via reality TV! Let’s jump right in.

Adam, 27

512x288 q90 2d3df2482b8912beaeb8a215200831c8 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Adam ABC

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Pros: He cooks, and has a good relationship with his mom.

Cons: The most romantic birthday gift he ever got was a “threesome” and his favorite movies include Transformers and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Douche rating: 3.5/5 sprays of Axe

Alex, 28

512x288 q90 82d4e555dad57f61168c92e61f9d977d Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness
Alex

Occupation: Information Systems Supervisor

Pros: Can’t think of a third band he likes after Coldplay and The Beatles. A douche would have thrown in a third, super douchey band; favorite artist is “The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)”

Cons: Also that his favorite artist is “The Rock (Dwayne Johnson)”

Douche rating: 3/5 sprays of Axe

Anthony, 26

512x288 q90 feb7431781e49ebad3462e884f4a079b Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness
Anthony

Occupation: Education Software Manager

Pros: Fulbright Scholar, taught English in Indonesia, likes The Iron Giant, reads Murakami.

Cons: Bragging about teaching English abroad.

Douche Rating: 1/5 sprays of Axe

Blake E., 31

512x288 q90 5462da67c4079973a4b4a93691b92923 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness
Blake E.

Occupation: Aspiring Drummer

Pros: I guess that he went to horseback riding camp?

Cons: calls his former fiancee “crazy,” says he wants to see “The new 50 Shades of Grey movie because I love taboo sexy stuff,” doesn’t have a job.

Douche Rating: 4.5/5 sprays of Axe

Blake K., 29

512x288 q90 f889ad3fd2881e71bed75f16c4469d84 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness
Blake K.

Occupation: U.S. Marine Veteran

Pros: Also obsessed with the Rock, loves his parents.

Cons: “Chipotle is my life.”

Douche Rating: 1/5 sprays of Axe

Brady, 29 

512x288 q90 f5873b9999e27b9262261c801bcc03d6 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness
Brady

Occupation: Male Model

Pros: Doesn’t like Mike from the Jersey Shore. 

Cons: Male model; ideal time period is the 80’s (key douche era); most romantic present he has ever received is Lululemon sweatpants???

Douche Rating: 4/5 sprays of Axe

Bryan, 37

512x288 q90 459fdcaa7a418f9b6ca896ae7fdd625e Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Occupation: Chiropractor

Pros: Has a job

Cons: Favorite television show is Sports Center. 

Douche Rating:  2/5 sprays of Axe

Bryce, 30

512x288 q90 3ee13c012db72a0726cd79a74dc4e584 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness
Bryce

Occupation: Firefighter

Pros: Most romantic present he’s ever received is a handwritten letter, which is sweet.

Cons: Favorite actor is Matthew McConaughey. Biggest date fear is “The chick is actually a dude.”

Douche Rating: 5/5 sprays of Axe. Transphobia isn’t charming.

Dean, 26

512x288 q90 360b45cf67863b6941d2d6a4155b5ecc Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness
Dean

Occupation: Startup recruiter

Pros: Wants to get lunch with his mom who passed away

Cons: Has an inner lip tattoo (“righteous,” ew)

Douche Rating: 3/5 sprays of Axe

DeMario, 30

512x288 q90 edfd949ef21f3f81280e9c85ab171bc2 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

DeMario ABC

Occupation: Executive Recruiter

Pros: likes no technology dates

Cons: “I won’t lie, I love attention… not like ’07 B. Spears attention or 2011 Sheen. Natural attention like when Justin and Brit wore those incredible denim outfits.”

Douche Rating: 1.5 sprays of Axe

Diggy, 31

512x288 q90 630818299522a17d1189020aef877993 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Diggy ABC

Occupation: Senior Inventory Analyst

Pros: Likes the movie Devil Wears Prada 

Cons: “Tell us a fun story about a one night stand. I spent all day with this girl and she ended up coming home with me and we had sex. She then received a text saying her brother was missing, so I played asleep so I didn’t have to help!’

Douche Rating: 4/5 sprays of Axe—WTF is with that insane one night stand story!??!

Eric, 39

512x288 q90 9aee842061c5bb3c786ca559764afafd Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Eric ABC

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Pros: Seems… nice I guess. Just kind of boring.

Cons: Favorite drink is green juice, likes Tony Robbins and motivational books

Douche Rating: 2.5/5 sprays of Axe

Fred, 27

512x288 q90 b4450231a4bfe0656e5e18102140ef63 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness
Fred

Occupation: Executive Assistant

Pros: Favorite artist is Jean-Michel Basquiat, went to two different grad schools apparently

Cons: “There are times that I get aroused at work and I have to go back to my desk to avoid being noticed.”

Douche Rating: 3/5 sprays of Axe

Grant, 29

512x288 q90 2db33643e98e3fe91f0807f176a14d08 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Grant ABC

Occupation: Emergency Medicine Physician

Pros: Has a good job

Cons: Social chair of his fraternity in college; “‘Ice Ice Baby’ is also one of my favorite songs because I used to sing it at Bar Mitzvahs on stage;” favorite magazine is Playboy

Douche Rating: 4/5 sprays of Axe

Iggy, 30

512x288 q90 9d2888ae9321ef260b1d197927ebd6a6 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Iggy ABC

Occupation: Consulting Firm CEO

Pros: Was able to name a favorite artist (Dali)

Cons: “What are your 3 worst attributes? Passionate, loyal, witty” WTF what a lazy weirdo to pretend those are bad attributes.

Douche Rating: 3.5 sprays of Axe

Jack Stone, 32

512x288 q90 699783bad03d864754309392d47a7238 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Jack Stone ABC

Occupation: Attorney

Pros: Likes the book Catch-22

Cons: Favorite author is John Grisham; his name is Jack Stone; that look on his face

Douche Rating: 4/5 spray of Axe

Jamey, 32

512x288 q90 e7d7bcde57f7645a3889dbf213f6193b Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Jamey ABC

Occupation: Sales Account Executive

Pros: … 

Cons: Person he admires the most is Elon Musk; listens to EDM; “What does your ideal mate look like? A model;” “Describe your best friend of the opposite sex and why she/she deserves that title: I do not have female friends.”

Douche Rating: 5/5 sprays of Axe

Jedidiah, 35

512x288 q90 463f77d840b8c73c8575a3aacbf196d1 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Jedidiah ABC

Occupation: ER Physician

Pros: Built a log cabin for his parents

Cons: “All former dogs were over ½ wolf;” wolf tattoo on shoulder; weird mutton chops

Douche Rating: 2/5 sprays of Axe

Jonathan, 31

512x288 q90 9b218b2aa8e23ed27c4e236bde3a4383 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Jonathan ABC

Occupation: Tickle Monster

Pros: Gives pretty generic answers…

Cons: EXCEPT HIS JOB!???? WHAT THE FUCK IS A TICKLE MONSTER

Douche Rating: 4.5/5 sprays of Axe just because wtf is a tickle monster

Josiah, 28

512x288 q90 b5f265d97f5209e1da058943577287ad Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Josiah ABC

Occupation: Prosecuting Attorney

Pros: Has an actual job

Cons: “I’m a natural born leader and people draw towards me.”

Douche Rating: 3/5 sprays of Axe

Kenny, 35

512x288 q90 c2a59ca6d7f3d2909921189dd6bbaa59 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Kenny ABC

Occupation:  Professional Wrestler

Pros: ALSO likes The Rock a lot!!!

Cons: Japanese word for “fearless” tattoo

Douche Rating: 2/5 sprays of Axe

Kyle, 26

512x288 q90 34530ce89a895e6b815adde5b5896e4e Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Kyle ABC

Occupation: Marketing Consultant

Pros: likes camping and Donald Glover

Cons: “I select gluten-free menu options when I can;” prefers “hot spot” clubs; has a douchey job; “What does your ideal mate look like? 7+. Looks matter for the ideal candidate.”

Douche Rating: 4/5 sprays of Axe

Lee, 30

512x288 q90 768b8824f0d1959524af54fbd885b67d Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Lee ABC

Occupation: Singer/Songwriter

Pros: Loves his grandma,

Cons: Favorite movies are Gone With The Wind and Scarface; favorite actor is Matthew McConaughey.

Douche Rating: 3/5 sprays of Axe

Lucas, 30

512x288 q90 edc09b16c4bfb15dfd9346586ac5c668 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Lucas ABC

Occupation: Whaboom (????)

Pros: likes dancing

Cons: WTF IS A WHABOOM? “If you could have lunch with one person, who would it be and why? Dead: Bruce Jenner, Alive: Caitlyn Jenner …. Would be a very interesting convo.” WTF is wrong with him? Does he think Caitlyn Jenner murdered Bruce Jenner?

Douche Rating: 5/5 sprays of Axe

Matt, 32

512x288 q90 68deff5d0920598448bbb09f27aca8ff Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Matt ABC

Occupation: Consulting Sales Rep

Pros: Kind of looks like my friend Matt Ringler

Cons: Favorite groups/artists are “Justin Timberlake, Train, John Mayer. All three have gone their own route and still stood the test of time.”

Douche Rating: 3/5 sprays of Axe

Michael, 26

512x288 q90 9cf0e83a8e0dafb00855fe48aa69741a Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness
Michael

Occupation: Former Professional Basketball Player

Pros: Athlete, seems nice

Cons: Paleo diet, currently unemployed I assume

Douche Rating: 2/5 sprays of Axe

Milton, 31

512x288 q90 babe23362cd5c0abd19cbd4ab8d23efc Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Milton ABC

Occupation: Hotel Recreation Supervisor

Pros: At least he’s honest about only wanting to go on TV to be discovered.

Cons: bottom lip tattoo, only going on TV to be discovered, thinks being romantic “can show you’re weak.”

Douche Rating: 4.5/5 sprays of Axe

Mohit, 26

512x288 q90 0282f1a4899efb93715b8530f6ac636f Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Mohit ABC

Occupation: Product Manager

Pros: Seems nice and likes Seinfeld

Cons: Likes to go to the club to dance

Douche Rating: 1/5 sprays of Axe

Peter, 31

512x288 q90 73c6805fbcf6c0454edfec7c67a1cee7 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Peter ABC

Occupation: Business Owner

Pros: Has done three Ironmans, which is impressive.

Cons: Former male model. Knew people from the “bar scene.”

Douche Rating: 3.5/5 sprays of Axe

Rob, 30

512x288 q90 a87daa5de4df58b6e5e4d4fad255b0ff Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Rob ABC

Occupation: Law Student

Pros: Traveled a lot,

Cons: Into Buddhism. Likes “acoustic guitar sets.”

Douche Rating: 3/5 sprays of Axe

Will, 28

512x288 q90 0b5ec734a6343502be55381b8811d4b0 Ranking The Bachelorette Contestants by Douchiness

Will ABC

Occupation: Sales Manager

Pros: Very generic answers, which is fine, I guess

Cons: Has a bunch of douchey tattoos

Douche Rating: 2/5 sprays of Axe