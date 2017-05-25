Your Hamptons Shopping Guide For Summer 2017

Everyone knows that the official start of summer in the Hamptons is marked by the arrival of Memorial Day Weekend. It doesn’t matter if the temps are chilly and rain is in the forecast; the rosé will continue to be poured from Southampton to Montauk.

While it’s too early to hit the beach, MDW is prime time to check out the shopping scene out East. And there’s a ton of new stores to visit, from The Reformation Beach House in East Hampton to AYR’s pop-up in Sag Harbor. Also, check out our guide on where to work out on the East End this season, because we all know that your bikini body won’t get toned on its own.

Head here for: Conscious fashion that’s right on point. You’re almost guaranteed to find the perfect dress to wear for a backyard BBQ (one with a lot of lobster rolls) and out for a night of dancing at the Surf Lodge. Plus, check out the brand’s new swim collection, which promises to flatter bodies of all shapes and sizes.

45 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937

Head here for: A revamp of your summer bikini wardrobe…and swim trunks for the guys! This marks the brand’s first foray into menswear. Peep the outfits worn by the beach staff at Gurney’s (where this pop-up is located), as they will all be decked out in exclusive designs from 6 Shore Road.

Gurney’s, 290 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

Head here for: Sweet dreams. Prep for a PJ party with the girls with a new set of sleepwear from the brand that’s celebrating 20 years in business. Or, for date night, opt for a lace-trimmed nightgown that’s quite a bit sexier. Yes, there will also be a healthy selection of intimate and swimwear at this Southampton boutique, plus a few options for the little ones.

53C Jobs Lane Southampton, NY 11968

Head here for: A refresh of your jean drawer. From basic cut offs to playful vintage washes, AYR is a mainstay for all things denim-related. This is also a great destination for tailored work shirts that are simple, without being boring.

25 Madison Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Head here for: A dose of culture. This Montauk bookshop and gallery has a major vintage focus, offering photos, silkscreens, posters and more that eternalize the the cultures of surfing, hip-hop, beatniks, punks and so on. The opening exhibit is Vintage Surf Posters and Ephemera; it’s the perfect way to start off summer.

805 Main Street, Montauk, NY 11954

Head here for: A treasure trove of designer threads. Founder David Chines, a former LVMH marketing exec, brings his stylish expertise to the Hamptons, carrying brands such as Delpozo, Victoria Beckham, Roksanda, Brock, Sally Lapointe, Ryan Roche and Monse.

28C Jobs Lane, Southampton, NY 11968

Head here for: Quite a bit of baubles. This boutique will truly satisfy all of your jewelry cravings, as it will be stocked with Kendra Scott’s Luxe, Fine and Home collections, plus a selection of her nail polish. Check out her signature Color Bar, where you can custom design baubles of all sorts…and walk out the door with your creation.

44A Main Street, Southampton, NY 11968