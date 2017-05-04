Techies Are Resisting Trump and Helping Immigrants With a Cinco de Mayo Hackathon

Resistance to the Trump administration has taken on many forms, from the Women’s March on Washington to the March for Science. And now, techies and immigration activists are coming together for a different kind of protest.

Tomorrow (Cinco de Mayo), the Hack the Ban event will be held in Washington, D.C. This hackathon, whose name was inspired by President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, aims to help immigration organizations find digital solutions to community problems. A similar event was held in New York City in February.

From 8 PM Friday until 4 PM Saturday, teams will work on “concrete solutions” and “foster a technical support community for the resistance,” the event’s website reads. They will then present their ideas.

The event will also include breakout sessions to educate immigrant coders about their rights—there will be legal clinics on “interacting with police as a person of color” and “what happens to my kids who are U.S. citizens if I get deported.”

To ensure that the projects developed will live on after the hackathon, the organizers have also started a GoFundMe campaign to cover costs. The crowdfunding drive, which has raised about $900 toward its $1,500 goal, will help “create a pool of money to support further development of concepts generated on the day on behalf of our nonprofit partners.”

One of those partners is actually the venue where the event will be held: the Inclusive Innovation Incubator (In3DC), which opened last month as a space for diverse entrepreneurs.

Other sponsors include LATISM (Latinos in Tech, Innovation and Social Media), an organization which aims to help Latin Americans succeed in technology and business careers.

The Observer has reached out to both In3DC and LATISM and will update this post if they respond.