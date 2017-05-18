The Internet Is Destroying Tina Brown for Defending Roger Ailes on Twitter

Former Fox News CEO and accused sexual harasser Roger Ailes died today at the age of 77. While his colleagues at Fox cheered his accomplishments in media, others focused their attention on the dozens of women who accused Ailes of sexual assault last year.

And then there was Tina Brown, who tried to have it both ways.

The legendary British editor who helmed Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and The Daily Beast before launching Tina Brown Live Media in 2013, tweeted out this remembrance of the embattled Ailes:

Ailes was an extraordinary producer and one of the best raconteurs ever. Awful harassment revelations not only way to remember him. — Tina Brown (@TinaBrownLM) May 18, 2017

Not surprisingly, most people on Twitter found it difficult to focus on Ailes’ achievements as a storyteller in light of both the sexual assault controversies and Fox News’ rhetoric in general. As such, Brown (who also wrote the book The Diana Chronicles) was soon confronted by the wrath of social media:

Tina’s right, in addition to being a depraved serial abuser of women he also helped destroy the country in a more general sense https://t.co/8n34ZIJItS — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 18, 2017

Palpatine was an extraordinary emperor and one of the best strategists ever. Executing order 66 not only way to remember him. https://t.co/nMveE1XFdO — Matthew Dean™ (@matthewdeaners) May 18, 2017

I'm sure the women he demanded oral sex from will appreciate this thought. https://t.co/3OtbkT8Kqr — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) May 18, 2017

@TinaBrownLM good point. We also shouldn't forget his legacy as a race-baiting fearmonger. — Spencer Dukoff (@SpencerDukoff) May 18, 2017

@TinaBrownLM I'm sure he told great stories while orally sodomizing employees — Sean T. Collins 🌹 (@theseantcollins) May 18, 2017

@TinaBrownLM Propagandist predator but you forgive him because of his dinner party skills? You are truly clueless — Stellaa (@stellaaaa) May 18, 2017

@TinaBrownLM you know how easy it is to be a raconteur, right? that's just talking. another thing that is super easy? not sexually harassing women — tucker stone (@factualopinion) May 18, 2017

@TinaBrownLM You left out the part about how he used his network to divide Americans, foment fear and malign people of color & immigrants. — Luxe Chronicles (@LuxeChronicles) May 18, 2017

@TinaBrownLM Yeah, and we could also remember John Wilkes Booth as a talented Shakespearean actor, but we don't for some strange reason. — Drew Gibson (@SuppressThis) May 18, 2017

@TinaBrownLM Some great solidarity with the many women he preyed on. — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) May 18, 2017

@TinaBrownLM how about how he poisoned american politics with hate and drove half the country insane? — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) May 18, 2017

Brown is the latest person to fall victim to the Twitter “ratio,” which states that if there are more replies on a given tweet than likes and retweets, that means the tweet was truly controversial. Indeed, as of this writing Brown’s tweet has 10 retweets, 18 likes and 675 comments.